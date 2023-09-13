Irish Times writers Seán Moran and Malachy Clerkin among GAA’s MacNamee Awards winners

Irish Times GAA correspondent Seán Moran has been inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Irish Times writers Seán Moran and Malachy Clerkin are among the winners in the GAA’s MacNamee Awards.

Moran, The Irish Times GAA correspondent, has been inducted in the Hall of Fame, while Clerkin’s powerful feature on the death of Brendan Óg Duffy has been recognised as the best piece in a national publication.

The winners of the 2021 and 2022 MacNamee Awards were revealed on Wednesday – they had both been delayed because of Covid 19. The awards, which highlight outstanding contributions in the area of media and communications, are named after the late Pádraig MacNamee, former GAA president.

Moran’s work over the last three decades has been awarded with his inclusion in the Hall of Fame on the list of 2022 winners.

READ MORE

“Seán Moran is a name synonymous with excellence in Gaelic games coverage at national level for more than 30 years,” read a GAA statement.

“Initially destined for the law library, the Trinity College graduate and student debating champion later moved to journalism.

“He had a career as a freelance reporter, joining the Sunday Tribune in 1989, and after a successful trip covering the GAA Compromise Rules tour to Australia in 1990 the Dubliner with proud Leitrim roots was a mainstay on a star-studded sports desk, writing and sub-editing with the Tribune before later becoming Gaelic Games Correspondent in The Irish Times from the mid-90s up to the present day.

“Throughout this time Moran has carved a niche for himself as one of the most authoritative voices on GAA matters, with his weekly Wednesday column a compelling commentary and analysis on the GAA matters of the day. The 2023 season was his 35th consecutive GAA Championship campaign in the press box.”

[ A GAA community in mourning steels itself for Ulster final ]

Clerkin has won the 2021 National Media award for his eloquent and emotional piece on the tragic passing of Brendan Óg Duffy.

“Malachy Clerkin’s beautifully written piece on the death of Monaghan footballer Brendan Óg Duffy really pulled at the heart-strings,” said the GAA statement.

“It gives a lovely insight into the impressive young man that Brendan Óg was, and just how much he meant to his family, friends, and wider community.

“The raw sadness of his loss threads its way throughout the piece, but there’s also something uplifting about how everyone in Monaghan Harps rallied together at such a difficult time like GAA clubs always do in such tragic circumstances.”

The MacNamee Awards will be presented by GAA president Larry McCarthy at a special ceremony at Croke Park on Friday, October 13th, 2023.

“We appreciate the coverage that our games command across the media at club and county level,” said McCarthy.

“I salute all of those who are being honoured, and in particular, pay tribute to Seán Moran and Enda McEvoy who are very worthy entrants to the Hall of Fame for the high standards, and longevity, with which they have reported on our great games and players.”

2021 MacNamee Award Winners

Best GAA Publication – “Semple Stadium Field of Legends” by Liam Ó Donnchú

Best GAA Club Publication – “Thurles Sarsfield GAA Story Volume 2 (1960-2019)” by Liam Ó Donnchú

Digital Impact Award – Wexford GAA TV

Best Photograph – “Flying Tackle” by Piarsias Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile

Best Programme GAA – Roscommon Senior Football Championship Final Programme

Best GAA Related Radio Programme – “Remembering Dermot” by John Scally, Shannonside Radio

Provincial Media Award – “Damian O’Neill” by Kieran McCarthy, Southern Star

National Media Award – Malachy Clerkin, The Irish Times – “A Community in mourning steels itself for Ulster Final”

Gradam na Gaeilge (Irish Language Award) – Colm Ó Neasa (Ón Dumhach go dtí an Plantation: Stair Peile Iorras Aithneach agus an Chaisil, 1928 go dtí 2021 – From Dundees to the Plantation)

Hall of Fame – Enda McEvoy, Kilkenny

2022 MacNamee Award Winners

Best GAA Publication – “After the Storm” by Damian Lawlor

Best GAA Club Publication – “A History of Dunhill” by Senan Cooke

Digital Impact Award – Walterstown GFC

Best Photograph – “Mick O’Dwyer, Jack O’Connor & Sam Maguire” by Kerry GAA & Cian O’Connor

Best Programme GAA – Down Senior Football Championship Final Programme

Best GAA Related Radio Programme – “The First Puck” by Derek Dooley, Kilkenny Community Radio

Provincial Media Award – “Dillon Quirke Remembered” by Shane Brophy, Nenagh Guardian

National Media Award – Maurice Brosnan, formerly The 42.ie – “The All Ireland Football Semi Final between Kerry v Dublin on Seán O’Shea’s winning score”

Gradam na Gaeilge (Irish Language Award) – (“Ógie”, RTÉ Raídió na Gaeltachta, Dónall Mac Ruairí)

Hall of Fame – Seán Moran, The Irish Times