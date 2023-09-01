Seven-time All-Ireland winner Richie Hogan retires from intercounty hurling with Kilkenny

After a career that saw him win seven All-Ireland hurling medals with Kilkenny, Richie Hogan has retired from intercounty hurling at the age of 35.

The Danesfort club man was named as an All Star four times and was Hurler of the Year in 2014 during a glittering career that also saw him win 12 Leinster SHC titles.

“To the people of Kilkenny, thank you for everything. I always think of how lucky I was to be born into a county where my obsession with hurling was equally matched by everyone in our great city,” Hogan said in his retirement statement.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support you have given me through both good and challenging times on the pitch. My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years;but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater.”

READ MORE

Hogan made his final appearance for the Cats in this year’s All-Ireland final defeat by Limerick.

More to follow...