History-makers: Michael Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy and their path to nine All-Ireland medals

The appreciation that three Dublin players were on the verge of breaking the record for All-Ireland medals dawned slowly. So much of the season had been preoccupied with the comebacks of Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and, especially, Stephen Cluxton that the consequences of winning another All-Ireland weren’t uppermost in people’s thoughts.

Cluxton has been central to the Dublin era, as a dressingroom influence and a pioneering goalkeeper. The suggestion that he would be more of an immediate loss than Jim Gavin’s management appeared to have been borne out when the six-in-a-row was completed in Dessie Farrell’s first year with Cluxton on board. His indeterminate departure over the next three years coincided with the fall from grace.

McCarthy contributed as wing back and centrefield, his toughness and pace making him a formidable competitor. He took over as captain in 2022 – Jonny Cooper was Farrell’s initial choice – and as the only outfield player to have started every All-Ireland final for Dublin since 2011.,A narrative developed that the team wanted to give it one last shot so that he could lift Sam Maguire.

Fitzsimons has been a model of perseverance. Having lost his 2011 starting spot in the early Gavin years, he regained it in 2016 and was never dropped again, getting better and better with the passage of time.

It’s not unusual for record-setting medallists to be on the bench for their later wins but all three were vital contributors last Sunday and, significantly, all were named in the Sunday Game team of the year.

2011

Dublin 1-12, Kerry 1-11

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton fires the winning free into the Hill 16 end in the 2011 All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photograph: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

James McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire after victory in 2011. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Fitzsimons charges past Kerry's Kieran Donaghy in the 2011 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

The beginning. Cluxton dominated the reviews with the free at the end that capped Dublin’s comeback from four points down in the 64th minute to land a first All-Ireland in 16 years – and he played well in goal. Fitzsimons was tasked with marking Colm Cooper and did a good job: “made it very difficult for him and the Gooch never got the space he likes,” was the view of The Irish Times analyst John O’Keeffe. McCarthy, after an impressive season – scoring Dublin’s only goal in the Leinster final –, had a quieter match and was replaced on 46 minutes. Cluxton finished with an All Star.

2013

Dublin 2-12, Mayo 1-14

Stephen Cluxton holds aloft the Sam Maguire following Dublin's win over Mayo in the 2013 All Ireland final. Photograph: Eric Luke

Eoghan O'Gara and Michael Fitzsimons celebrate after the 2013 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The first of four Mayo finals in the sequence, this narrow win again saw Cluxton calling the shots with the accuracy of his kick-outs and the effective marshalling of the defence. Once again he won the goalkeeping All Star. McCarthy also had a good season after battling an injury sustained in Ballymun’s run to the All-Ireland club final, and he too was nominated for an All Star and had a good final, seeing off Alan Dillon. Fitzsimons was out of favour this year but was listed among the replacements in the final, without being summoned into action.

2015

Dublin 0-12, Kerry 0-9

James McCarthy shows his joy after the final whistle of the 2015 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stephen Cluxton, with Dublin manager Jim Gavin and the Sam Maguire in 2015. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A match spoiled by the relentless rain might have swung the other way after a Killian Young chance came to nothing, as he slipped in possession. McCarthy intervened to move the ball up field for an Alan Brogan point to put Dublin 0-12 to 0-8 ahead. McCarthy was nominated for an All Star but for once Cluxton wasn’t, having experienced difficulty on kick-outs – losing more than a third of them (seven from 19) in the final – in the All-Ireland stages. Fitzsimons was on the road to rehabilitation and was first replacement for the full-back line all season.

2016

Dublin 1-15, Mayo 1-14 (replay)

Dublin 2-9, Mayo 0-15

Stephen Cluxton consoles Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor after the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Dublin's James McCarthy resists pressure during the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Michael Fitzsimons in action during the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The drawn match was a terrible Dublin performance and prompted a purge by Gavin. Fitzsimons came in for the replay and gave a terrific performance, earning the man-of-the-match award and effectively reclaiming his place on the team. It was mixed for McCarthy, who had won his All Star the previous year when Dublin were ambushed by Donegal. In the drawn match he was controversially black-carded for a tangle with Cillian O’Connor. Restored for the replay, he had a good match and picked up a fourth All-Star nomination, as did Cluxton, excellent with his restarts in the final.

2017

Dublin 1-17, Mayo 1-16

James McCarthy rises high above Mayo's Tom Parsons in the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Fitzsimons and Conor Loftus compete for possession in the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stephen Cluxton stops a shot from Jason Doherty in the 2015 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Another skin-of-the-teeth win against Mayo buttressed by good displays from all three. Cluxton made a game-changing save in the 43rd minute from Jason Doherty and his kick-outs were spot on. Fitzsimons had plenty to do, marking Andy Moran, but was steady and went on to win his first All Star. Now operating at centrefield, McCarthy was superb, kicking two excellent points and taking the vital catch at the end – despite Mayo having had a clear edge in the air – and moving the ball in for what would be the decisive play. McCarthy was named man of the match and had strong claims to being Fooballer of the Year.

2018

Dublin 2-17, Tyrone 1-14

James McCarthy celebrates a fourth successive All-Ireland titles in 2018. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Michael Fitzsimons gets to grips with Tyrone's Peter Harte in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Tyrone's Matthew Donnelly and Stephen Cluxton of Dublin with referee Conor Lane at the coin toss before the 2018 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The least complicated of the finals. Dublin had to survive a blitz opening by Tyrone but steadied and a nerves-of-steel restart by Cluxton managed to connect with McCaffrey in full flight to set up a score. He missed with only two kick-outs all day. McCarthy marked Colm Cavanagh and even followed him when the Tyrone centrefielder was switched to full forward. He would end the year with another All Star. Fitzsimons didn’t start this final but was in the thick of it within half an hour after Cian O’Sullivan’s hamstring gave out.

2019

Dublin 1-18, Kerry 0-15 (replay)

Dublin 1-16, Kerry 1-16

Dublin's James McCarthy shows typical tenacity during the 2019 All-Ireland final win over Kerry. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Michael Fitzsimons joins in the celebrations after Dublin's All-Ireland triumph in 2019. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stephen Cluxton lifts Sam Maguire after Dublin claim a fifth consecutive All-Ireland title. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The historic five-in-a-row was achieved against Kerry, who had so traumatically missed out on the achievement 37 years previously. Surviving the drawn match was a trial with just 14 men for half the match. The replay was won well in the end. Cluxton saved from Stephen O’Brien in the 54th minute and was as accurate as ever on the restarts. He went on to win a sixth All Star and his first Footballer of the Year award. Fitzsimons had his first championship experience of David Clifford and survived, winning his second All Star. McCarthy was in good form, kicking a point and securing an All Star nomination.

2020

Dublin 2-14, Mayo 0-15

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire in an empty stand after Dublin complete their six-in-a-row in a Covid-affected campaign in 2020. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Michael Fitzsimons vies for the ball with Mayo's Matthew Ruane and Aidan O’Shea in the 2020 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

James McCarthy jumps with Mayo's Diarmuid O’Connor in the 2020 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Under the new management of Farrell, Dublin extended their record to six-in-a-row in the strangest final of them all, played out a week before Christmas because of the Covid pandemic delaying the championship until midwinter. McCarthy led the charge for the fastest goal in All-Ireland history, setting up Rock, and was superb throughout, winning a fourth All Star. Fitzsimons was solid, as he had been all season, on Aidan O’Shea and he too was named an All Star. Cluxton was quieter but he too was nominated for an All Star.

2023

Dublin 1-15, Kerry 1-13

James McCarthy rejoices after Dublin's most recent All-Ireland triumph. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Despite the efforts of all their previous campaigns, last Sunday’s final saw the history-making trio go as well as ever as they secured their ninth All-Ireland medals. Cluxton effortlessly kicked a 45 and a free from slightly farther out, as well as landing 100 per cent of his restarts. McCarthy captained the team and, although he rode his luck with the referee, played a supporting role in a winning centrefield partnership. Fitzsimons marked David Clifford diligently and his persistence contributed to the Kerry captain’s subdued display. The three were pictured together afterwards, potentially for the last time but each is favoured to pick up an All-Star award in the months ahead.