Dublin and Kerry name their teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final

Dublin have named Sean Bugler in their squad for the All-Ireland football final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Both Dublin and Kerry have named their match-day panels for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final.

Seán Bugler about whom there have been persistent doubts after injury kept him out of the All-Ireland knockout stages – and whose involvement was uncertain, according to manager Dessie Farrell – has proved his fitness and is named among the replacements.

This is potentially of significance for the starting 15, as Bugler was in good form before he picked up a calf injury, scoring 1-12 in the championship.

Ciarán Kilkenny is not included in the first 15 but it has been widely speculated that he will start, having come on after half an hour of the semi-final to replace Niall Scully.

Kerry meanwhile finally bring Killian Spillane back into the match-day panel after missing all the matches since the Munster final against Clare.

Manager Jack O’Connor allocates a first-15 place to Stephen O’Brien, who impressed off the bench in the semi-final against Derry with Adrian Spillane dropping to the bench and the injured Tony Brosnan is unavailable.

There is one other change to the panel. Ronan Buckley comes in for Seán O’Brien.

Dublin also make one change to the match-day 26. Ross McGarry comes in for Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne.

DUBLIN [SFC v Kerry]: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Mick Fitzsimons, David Byrne; James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Paddy Small, Paul Mannion, Niall Scully; Cormac Costello, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: Evan Comerford, Seán Bugler, Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, Seán McMahon, Jack McCaffrey, Ross McGarry, Cian Murphy, Daire Newcombe, Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Adrian Spillane, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Killian Spillane, Dylan Casey, Donal O’Sullivan, Ronan Buckley.