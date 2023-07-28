Darragh Ó Sé on the Dublin team: Profiles of the 15 players looking to end Kerry’s reign

Dublin are looking to win their first All-Ireland title since completing six-in-a-row in 2020. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

1 Stephen Cluxton

Dublin's Stephen Cluxton hasn't conceded a championship goal since the 2019 drawn All-Ireland final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: 41 Age: Parnells Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Teacher

Has confounded all the critics since he’s come back, at age 41, hasn’t put a foot wrong, not conceding a single goal in getting to the final. It’s all been so seamless it’s like he’s never been away. Still, there to be tested on Sunday.

2 Eoin Murchan

Dublin won't need reminding about the threat of Eoin Murchan coming forward after his goal in the 2019 decider. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Na Fianna Age: 26 Height: 5ft 7in Occupation: Accountant

One of the better man-markers on this Dublin team, likely to track Paudie Clifford, he also has the pace, power and strength to come forward. Well experienced now too, Kerry won’t need reminding what he’s capable off.

READ MORE

3 Michael Fitzsimons

Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons is expected to pick up David Clifford. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Cuala Age: 35 Height: 6ft Occupation: Doctor

Likely to face off with David Clifford, his defending has been as consistent as ever, top drawer against Monaghan. He’s certainly playing to form, still has the pace too. Also going for his ninth All-Ireland medal, an extraordinary achievement.

4 David Byrne

Dublin's David Byrne is the heir apparent to Mick Fitzsimons in the full back line. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Naomh Olaf Age: 29 Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Management consultant

Plenty of experience now, perfectly complements Murchan and Fitzsimons, with his pace and aggression. Well able to man-mark and can move forward too, possibly the heir apparent to Fitzsimons at this point. A real force in defence after the loss of Philly McMahon.

5 James McCarthy

James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons could this weekend become the first players in history to be part of nine Sam Maguire winning teams. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Ballymun Kickhams Age: 33 Height: 6ft 1in Occupation: Mortgage Advisor

I’ve said before he’s been my favourite player on this great Dublin team over the last 12 years now, still playing exceptionally at half-back, and midfield, he can also move forward. A no-nonsense leader, doesn’t look for plaudits, the ultimate team player. An out-and-out winner.

Dublin captain James McCarthy hoists the Delaney Cup following their 21-point victory over Louth in the Leinster final. pic.twitter.com/1p0Fy3gbJ8 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 14, 2023

6 John Small

Ballymun Kickhams' John Small brings a great physical force to the Dublin team. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Ballymun Kickhams Age: 30 Height: 6ft Occupation: Sales Director

Another player who brings a great physical force to the team, always gets the hits in when required. Give him any chance at all and he will bury you. He can score too, his physicality sometimes belies his football ability and consistency.

7 Lee Gannon

Dublin’s Lee Gannon is in pursuit of his first All-Ireland senior medal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Whitehall Colmcille Age: 23 Height: 6ft Occupation: Banking

Also has a licence to power forward, if he’s asked too, similar to what Jack McCaffrey can do. He’s improving with each game too. Maturing this season alongside the great players around him.

8 Brian Fenton

Dublin’s Brian Fenton has so far won five All Stars and six All-Irelands. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Raheny Age: 30 Height: 6ft 4in Occupation: Sales Executive

Huge game on Sunday, he’ll revel in that, always a player for the big occasion and he will not be found wanting. His game control, especially late on, is second to none, along with James McCarthy. Has all the physicality and skill set, always good for a point or two.

Brian Fenton slots the ball over the bar to increase Dublin's lead to seven.



Watch the game live on https://t.co/C7FxP1q5Ku pic.twitter.com/zORLJHfynm — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 3, 2023

9 Brian Howard

Dublin’s Brian Howard can play in defence, midfield or in the forwards. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Raheny Age: 26 Height: 6ft Occupation: Finance

Also loves the big stage, and can play anywhere too, moving between the forwards and defence. A great fielder of the ball, can score too, so few faults to his game. Except maybe a yard or two short of pace. Perfectly complements Fenton too.

10 Paddy Small

Club: Ballymun Kickhams Age: 25 Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Account Executive

Another of Dublin’s versatile players, comfortable all over the field, left-legged too so brings variety. Has been in and out of the starting team, but on any given day, like Peter Casey in the hurling final last week, could shoot four of five points.

11 Paul Mannion

Paul Mannion won a club All-Ireland with Kilmacud Crokes earlier this year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Kilmacud Crokes Age: 30 Height: 6ft 2in Occupation: Tech Sales

People are questioning his form since his return, I think he’s done very well. Brings a bit of balance to the forward line, a left-legged player. His free-taking is still exceptional, can take on fellas too, getting more comfortable with every game.

Re-visit this great score from Paul Mannion for @DubGAAOfficial as they secured an important win over Kildare at Nowlan Park with #GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/BqYIonYTZB — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 7, 2023

12 Niall Scully

Niall Scully is going for a fifth All-Ireland senior title on Sunday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Templeogue Synge Street Age: 29 Height: 6ft Occupation: Business Development MFC Sports

Another of their utility players, can drift back to midfield if required, never shy of the relentless work-rate, or the need to track back. He’s still got a big engine, plays without fuss or drama. Won’t shoot the lights out, but creates the chances for those around him.

13 Cormac Costello

Dublin's Cormac Costello was once an impact sub but is now a key forward. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Whitehall Colmcille Age: 29 Height: 6ft Occupation: Recruitment Consultant

Having arguably his best season to date, benefiting from the free-taking role but kicking plenty from play too. He’s enjoying his football, like Colm Basquel, previously an impact sub, now one of Dublin’s go-to players. Playing with confidence and can definitely catch fire.

14 Con O’Callaghan

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan missed last year's semi-final defeat to Kerry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Club: Cuala Age: 27 Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Accountant

Missed the Kerry semi-final last year, people are saying he hasn’t hit his old heights yet. But even on an average day he’s still better than the next fellah. His only problem is he’s been rated off his own high standards.

15 Colm Basquel

Colm Basquel is the top scorer from play in the 2023 championship. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Ballyboden St Enda’s Age: 27 Height: 5ft 9in Occupation: Area Sales Manager

Dropped some form against Monaghan, but well able to catch fire again, his goal against Mayo was spectacular. Brings some great energy to the team. He’s taking his chance, and can hurt Kerry too.