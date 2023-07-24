Over one million viewers watch Limerick’s four in a row All-Ireland hurling final triumph

Limerick’s win over Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park was watched by over one million viewers in Ireland.

An average of 830,000 tuned into The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2, with an additional 9,000 viewers on RTÉ2+1. The RTÉ2 audience represented a share of 71 per cent of those watching TV in the country at the time. Television coverage peaked at 936,000 at 4.46pm and, overall, reached 1,125,000 viewers. This was around the 60 minute mark with two points between the teams, before Limerick kicked on to seal their fourth title in a row.

There were 193,000 streams on RTÉ Player, up from 109,000 for last year’s decider. The 830,000 average on RTÉ2 was the highest audience since 2019, while 77 per cent of those aged 15-34 watching TV at the time were tuned to RTÉ2′s live coverage. Sunday night’s highlights and review of the hurling year on the Sunday Game drew an average audience of 177,000 with a share of 21 per cent.

Commenting on the figures, RTÉ group head of sport, Declan McBennett, said: “For a million plus people to enjoy the spectacle as well as those in attendance and those listening on radio is a fitting climax to the inter county hurling season.”

The figure is still short of the 1.45 million people Virgin Media say tuned in for Ireland’s Six Nations win over England earlier this year, which secured the Grand Slam on St Patrick’s weekend.