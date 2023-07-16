Champions Kerry back in the final after edging Derry out with late flurry of scores

All-Ireland SFC semif-final: Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15

The most open and unpredictable football championship in years will end with the most predictable of final pairings after Kerry staged a second-half fightback to overcome Derry and set up a meeting with Dublin in a fortnight.

Derry led for much of this All-Ireland semi-final, held a three-point advantage at the interval and were still in front by two with four minutes of normal time remaining.

However, similar to Dublin on Saturday night, in the closing moments of the match it was Kerry’s experienced players who stood up – Seán O’Shea and David Clifford knocked over two points apiece while it was Stephen O’Brien’s 69th minute score that edged the Kingdom in front for the first time since the opening half.

Coming down the stretch, Kerry outscored Derry 0-5 to 0-1. It will be a difficult defeat for Derry to take because for so much of this match the contest was played on their terms in front of a crowd of 43,192.

Gareth McKinless’ GPS stats must be through the roof given the amount of ground he covered, while all over the pitch the Ulster champions were causing Kerry all sorts of problems.

But when the game needed to be won, the reigning champions found a way. A Shane McGuigan free on the hour mark edged Derry 1-14 to 1-12 ahead, but they would not score again until the very last kick of the game, in the eighth minute of injury-time.

Kerry’s Diarmuid O'Connor with Ciaran McFaul of Derry. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Kerry registered three wides during this spell and looked a little jittery, but when O’Brien – introduced as a half-time sub – drew a foul in the 66th minute the pattern of the match changed decisively.

Kerry won the next three Derry kick-outs and penned Ciarán Meenagh’s side in. Off all three steals, the Munster champions scored.

The game became chaotic in the closing moments and suddenly space opened up, with a delightful pass from the brilliant Gavin White finding O’Shea in acres of room to make it 1-17 to 1-14 in injury-time.

Derry went in search of a goal to force extra-time and after a lengthy stoppage because of an injury to McKinless, McGuigan stood over a free with the rest of his Derry teammates scattered in front of the Kerry goal waiting for the ball to be dropped in, only for the Slaughtneil man to overhit his kick and send it over the bar. It was the last action of an eventful match, and one which leaves plenty of question marks over Kerry.

The Kerry midfield of Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry were beaten by Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers here, while it was far from a day of days for the Kingdom’s forwards – David Clifford aside.

Kerry’s Gavin White scores an early goal. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Not for the first time the Fossa clubman was sensational and from early on he clearly had Chrissy McKaigue in trouble.

O’Shea and Paudie Clifford got to grips with the encounter more in the second half, but Dara Moynihan, Adrian Spillane and Paul Geaney were all taken off having scored a combined total of zero.

White’s surging runs forward were a vital component of Kerry’s comeback. Derry, hoping to make a first All-Ireland final since 1993, led 1-11 to 1-8 at half-time with White netting Kerry’s goal just seconds after McKinless had made it 1-0 to 0-1.

Derry will rue a couple of missed goal chances in the second half – the first was a goalmouth scramble with Niall Toner’s effort blocked while the second was a strong save by Shane Ryan from a McKinless shot.

It was not the dour fest some had predicted and by the interval Derry had seven different scorers – including three of their starting forwards, not bad for a team criticised for relying too heavily on McGuigan for scores.

Kerry, in contrast, only had five scorers in the first half and aside from the Clifford brothers, no other Kingdom forward scored in the opening 35 minutes.

As expected, McKaigue jogged straight over to pick up David Clifford while the other Derry defensive match-ups included Conor McCluskey moving out to mark Paudie Clifford, Pádraig McGrogan marshalling Seán O’Shea and Eoghan McEvoy shadowing Paul Geaney.

At the other end of the field Jason Foley marked Shane McGuigan and Tom O’Sullivan followed Niall Loughlin.

Kerry’s David Clifford kicks a point. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The opening score of the contest came after David Clifford jinked away from McKaigue and popped over a nice point with his left foot. It was to be a regular feature of the game, Clifford getting out in front of McKaigue, cutting back and kicking over. McKaigue was yellow-carded in the 27th minute but Derry persevered with him marking the Kerry captain throughout.

The first half also provided a rarity in Gaelic football with both goalkeepers scoring from open play – though given the evolution of the game we might see more of that in the future.

Kerry brought greater aggression after the break and were more successful in turning Derry over in the second half, but they didn’t get their noses in front again until the 69th minute.

At the final whistle, Derry players collapsed to the ground. They’d emptied themselves but had come short. Kerry advance to another All-Ireland final where they will hope to claim back-to-back Sam Maguire triumphs for the first time since 2006-07.

They last beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final in 1985. Kerry and the Dubs in the decider, so. Same as it ever was.

KERRY: Shane Ryan (0-1); Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White (1-0); Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford (0-1), Dara Moynihan; David Clifford (capt; 0-9, 0-4f, 0-1m), Seán O’Shea (0-4, 0-1f), Paul Geaney. Subs: Stephen O’Brien (0-1) for Spillane (half-time), Tony Brosnan for Geaney (55 mins), Brian Ó Beaglaoich for Murphy (55 mins), Micheál Burns for Moynihan (59 mins), Ruiarí Murphy for P Clifford (73 mins).

DERRY: Odhran Lynch (0-1); Eoghan McEvoy, Chris McKaigue, Conor Doherty (0-1); Pádraig McGrogan (0-1), Conor Mc Cluskey, Gareth McKinless (1-0); Conor Glass (capt), Brendan Rogers (0-2); Paul Cassidy (0-2), Ciarán McFaul (0-2), Ethan Doherty; Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan (0-6, 0-2f), Niall Toner. Subs: Pádraig Cassidy for McGrogan (injured, 9 mins), Benny Heron for P Cassidy (51 mins), Lachlan Murray for Toner (60 mins), Shea Downey for McEvoy (70 mins), Ben McCarron for Mc Kinless (79 mins).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).