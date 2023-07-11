GAA deny GPA claims they prevented hurling teams from displaying equality banner

The GPA claim "all four managers had agreed to a show of solidarity by their squads ahead of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at the weekend." Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The GAA have denied claims by GPA chief executive Tom Parsons that they prevented the four All-Ireland SHC semi-finalists from displaying a banner last weekend in support of equality for female players.

In a circular to GPA members on Tuesday, Parsons stated that the GAA had intervened in plans for a banner to be held during the team photos at Croke Park last Saturday and Sunday.

In the letter, Parsons stated: “It’s important at this point to thank Henry Shefflin, Brian Lohan, Derek Lyng and John Kiely. All four managers had agreed to a show of solidarity by their squads ahead of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at the weekend.

“A #UnitedForEquality banner was to be displayed as part of the pregame team photos. Following calls from GAA leadership to county boards an intervention was made to prevent this simple show of solidarity. The GAA leadership are clearly fearful of you using your collective voice in support of your female colleagues.

“As they prevented this straightforward action which would have caused little or no disruption to the build-up to the games, we have had a lot of angry feedback. We are now considering what actions we can take to ensure the voice of players is heard.”

But when contacted by The Irish Times on Tuesday night, the GAA refuted those claims.

“We did not intervene in this matter or advise anybody else to intervene,” said a GAA spokesperson.