Mickey Graham steps down as manager of Cavan footballers

Mickey Graham has stepped down as manager of the Cavan footballers after five years in charge.

He was appointed in succession to Mattie McGleenan in 2018 and went on to enjoy considerable success, most notably in the winter championship of 2020 when he led the county to a first Ulster championship since 1997 when he played in the provincial final against Derry.

Defeated in the All-Ireland semi-final by eventual champions Dublin, the county went on two years later to reach the inaugural Tailteann Cup final where they lost to Westmeath.

Under Graham, Cavan had eventful league campaigns, slipping from Division One to Four in successive years from 2019 to 2021 but recovering to earn promotion in each of the next two years, winning both Division Two and Three divisional titles along the way.

This year, the county missed out on the Sam Maguire championship, although a Division Two team for the purposes of categorisation but the qualification of Sligo, Clare and Westmeath for the latter stages of championship bumped Cavan down the list.

In the Tailteann they lost out to Down, who contest next weekend’s final against Meath.

A statement from Cavan county board announced the news on Monday night, saying that the departing manager had “brought great passion to Cavan football as a player, development squad coach and manager”.

“After serious consideration, Mickey Graham has decided to step away from his role as Cavan senior football team manager. Mickey took charge of our senior footballers in 2019, during his term Cavan won an Ulster title, two AFL titles and competed in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Final.

“Mickey is leaving Cavan GAA in a strong position where they will now be competing in Division Two in 2024.

“Mickey would like to thank the players and his backroom teams for their commitment and dedication over the past five years. He would also like to thank the county board and clubs for their outstanding support during that time.

“Cavan county board would like to thank Mickey for his enormous contribution to Cavan football and Cavan GAA especially during his time as manager of the senior football team.

“We congratulate him on his successes during his tenure and wish him every success in his future.”