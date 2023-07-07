Limerick shuffle pack to place Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty in half-back line

Limerick have named a team with Gearóid Hegarty at wing back, for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway. The selection allows Kyle Hayes to switch into centre-back in the absence of captain Declan Hannon, who sustained a knee injury in the Munster final defeat of Clare.

Already the champions’ defence has been disrupted by the loss of four-times All Star corner back Seán Finn and there is no certainty that the team will line out as announced.

Another former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who has missed recent matches with a hamstring injury, is back, as predicted by manager John Kiely after the Munster final in Limerick four weeks ago. Named at centre-forward, Lynch and centrefielder Will O’Donoghue are both rumoured to have trained at centre-back in the lead-up to Saturday.

Clare have named nearly all of their injury concerns in the team to face Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final. Conor Cleary is included at full-back, along with David McInerney and John Conlon in the half backs.

READ MORE

The only player over whom there is an injury doubt and who is not named in the match-day 26 for the weekend is forward Aidan McCarthy, whose quad problem rules him out.

Announced teams are not definitive, however, and up to four medical replacements are allowed with a doctor’s certificate. Clare’s medical team will make the call closer to throw-in.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has released an unchanged 15 for the match against Limerick – with one tactical switch. Gearóid McInerney and Daithí Burke swap starting positions and revert to their previous roles at centre back and full back, respectively.

Replacement Jason Flynn has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and Shane Cooney also loses out with Gavin Lee and Jarlath Mannion taking their places on the bench.

LIMERICK (SHC v Galway): Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty; Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; David Reidy, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Peter Casey. Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Richie English, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Cathal O’Neill, Oisín O’Reilly.

CLARE (SHC v Kilkenny): Eibhear Qulligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Ryan Taylor; Ian Galvin, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Aron Shanagher, Cian Galvin, Cian Nolan, Darragh Lohan, David Reidy, Patrick Crotty, Paul Flanagan, Robin Mounsey, Seadna Morey, Shane Meehan.

GALWAY (SHC): Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke (capt), Darren Morrissey; Pádraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Seán Linnane, Cathal Mannion; Ronan Glennon, Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney; Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland. Subs: Darach Fahy, TJ Brennan, Fintan Burke, Adrian Tuohy, Liam Collins, Tiernan Killeen, Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Declan McLoughlin, Gavin Lee, Jarlath Mannion.