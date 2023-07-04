Galway forward Jason Flynn ruled out for the rest of the championship with hamstring injury

Galway's Jason Flynn will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Galway forward Jason Flynn will miss the rest of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship because of a hamstring injury.

Henry Shefflin confirmed Flynn will not be available for this weekend’s semi-final against Limerick, or the All-Ireland decider should Galway advance.

Flynn, who scored a goal when he came on in the Leinster final, also featured off the bench in the Tribesmen’s victory over Tipperary last time out.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Shefflin said: “Jason came back on the Tuesday after the Tipperary match and lit it up in training.

“Bounced into training on the Thursday night and did a bad hamstring injury, which is very unfortunate. He is going to be out for up to three months.”