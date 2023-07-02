LIVE All-Ireland football quarter-finals: Derry v Cork

The lack of drama in Derry’s campaign may be a disadvantage, writes Ciarán Murphy. “Dublin and Derry’s wobble, if or when it comes, will now be fatal – and that simple fact must be weighing on them, ever so slightly. The relatively serene sailing conditions for the likes of Dublin and Derry up to this point could be looked on as a major disadvantage going into this weekend.”

The 1993 All-Ireland was the last time Cork and Derry played in the championship. Anthony Davis recalls what went wrong for Cork on the day, and his sending off. Davis came in with a mistimed shoulder on Dermot Heaney. “I said I’ll shoulder him over the side-line and mistimed it a bit, not by much. I was expecting a booking but I got sent off and we lost the game. That’s it. I’ve never gone back and watched it.” Seán Moran’s interview:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Derry against Cork (1.45pm) and Dublin against Mayo (4pm), both taking place in Croke Park. Kerry and Monaghan are already through to the semi-finals after a dramatic day of football yesterday. After the two matches, there will be a draw for the semi-finals to watch out for also.

Cork (SFC v Derry): Micheál Aodh Martin, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Kevin O’Donovan, Daniel O’Mahony, Matty Taylor, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon, Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock, Eoghan Mc Sweeney. Subs: Patrick Doyle, Cian Kiely, Tom Clancy, Darragh Cashman, Paul Walsh, Chris Óg Jones, Conor Corbett, John O’Rourke, Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Fionn Herlihy.

Derry (SFC v Cork): Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. Subs: Thomas Mallon, Declan Cassidy, Niall Toner, Shea Downey, Lachlan Murray, Ben McCarron, Paul McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, Conleth McGuckian, Mark Doherty, Diarmuid Baker

Mayo (SFC v Dublin): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Padraig O’Hora, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Rory Byrne, Sam Callinan, James Carr, Enda Hession, Conor Loftus, Fionn McDonagh, Darren McHale, Donnagha McHugh, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Bob Tuohy.

Dublin (SFC v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton, Daire Newcombe, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon, James McCarthy, John Small, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny, Seán Bugler, Niall Scully, Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: Evan Comerford, David Byrne, Cormac Costello, Craig Dias, Tom Lahiff, Seán MacMahon, Paul Mannion, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock.