LIVE All-Ireland football quarter-finals: Kerry v Tyrone

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals

Kerry 0-4 Tyrone 0-1, 13 mins

Armagh v Monaghan, 6pm, Croke Park (Streaming on GAAGO)

12 mins: Morgan kicks a long free for Tyrone but it drifts wide. Foley turns the ball over for Kerry and some beautiful flowing football, off the shoulder and Séan O’Shea slots it over. Then White plays into Clifford who calls the mark and another point for Kerry.

8 mins: Nice first point for Tyrone, Michael McKernan from corner-back, runs through the Kerry defence and expertly puts it over. Kerry respond with some good build-up, running through contact, laying the ball off to Adrian Spillane who hits it straight over from the middle of the pitch.

5 mins: A cagey start for both teams with packed defences. But the first point of the day goes to Kerry after some patient play, Geaney pushed off his man and sticks it over the bar.

2 mins: Early ball in by Kerry from the throw-in and Morgan has to make a good catch to grab it. Clifford with a nice swivel to shoot but surprisingly wide.

Down to the last eight, then. None of them travelling as forlorn hopes. Like political polling, we’d maybe want to be careful about drawing too many conclusions from the line-up – this is a snapshot in time, nothing more. But after months of bellyaching and ballyragging, it should be noted that this is a healthier-looking snapshot than has usually been the case at this stage. Think about it. When was the last time we got down to the last eight without a turkey-shoot in the offing? It’s a decade at least – and even in 2013, Mayo ended up laying waste to Donegal. Whether through the old-style qualifiers, the Super-8s or even the Covid-era provincial finals, it has generally been the case for a long time now that when we get to this stage, telling the contenders from the pretenders had not been a problem. But who would you say are the impostors in 2023? Cork, who’ve beaten Mayo and Roscommon in the past fortnight? Monaghan, who’ve beaten Tyrone in Tyrone and drawn with Derry in Derry? Armagh, who holed Galway’s season below the waterline a fortnight ago and watched from the comfort of the shore as the LÉ PJ went down last Sunday?

Here are the teams that were named during the week for today’s games:

Kerry (SFC v Tyrone): Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford , Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Tony Brosnan, Mike Breen, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Stephen O’Brien, Donal O’Sullivan, Dylan Casey, Seán O’Brien.

Tyrone (SFC v Kerry): Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Ruairí Canavan, Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan. Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Richard Donnelly, Niall Kelly, Nathan McCarron, Cathal McShane, Seanie O’Donnell, Joe Oguz, Niall Sludden.

Monaghan (SFC v Armagh): Rory Beggan, Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy, Karl Gallagher, Killian Lavelle, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michéal Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan, Dessie Ward. Subs: Darren McDonnell, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus, Sean Jones, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey, Kevin Loughran, Fintan Kelly, Darragh McElearney, Francie Hughes, Colm Lennon

Armagh (SFC v Monaghan): Ethan Rafferty, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, Conor O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Callum Cumiskey, Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey, Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Conor Turbitt, Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murmin. Subs: Shea Magill, Joe McElroy, Jemar Hall, Justin Kieran, Oisín Conaty, Shane McPartlan, Barry McCambridge, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns, Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly.

Hello and welcome ... We’re down to the last eight in the All-Ireland football championship. First up it’s the champions Kerry, who take on their modern rivals Tyrone in a mouth-watering tussle at Croke Park. That kicks off at 3.45pm.

Then it’s the turn of Ulster neighbours Monaghan and Armagh with a rare spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Both games are live on streaming site GAAGo and we’ll be covering both games throughout the afternoon. Keep in touch via the comments section but for now, let’s get started!