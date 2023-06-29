GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

The main event

This weekend is all about the Senior Football Championship, and Sunday’s meeting of Mayo and Dublin is the headliner. The familiar foes meet in Croke Park, with throw-in at 4pm.

It could prove to be a difficult day out for Dublin at HQ – as Ciarán Murphy argues, “the relatively serene sailing conditions” that Dessie Farrell’s men have enjoyed in the championship thus far may act as a major disadvantage, and any wobble could be fatal.

That being said, Lee Keegan is of the opinion that Mayo will have to bring chaos and their shooting boots if there are to secure a semi-final spot. Indeed, by virtue of the fact that Mayo are the opposition on Sunday, Dublin will undoubtedly be fired up.

Tyrone's Cathal McShane consoles Paudie Clifford of Kerry after the 2021 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie

Settling scores

Tyrone and Kerry step back in the championship ring for the first time since they met in the semi-finals of the 2021 All-Ireland SFC. That fixture, of course, was remembered not just for (eventual championship winners) Tyrone’s gritty victory – a controversial delaying of the match after a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone camp stoked debate, to put it lightly.

The sides have met more recently in the league: Tyrone came out on top that day too, 1-15 to 2-9 victors in Omagh in March.

For Gavin White, Kerry’s most notable defeat this season – that loss to Mayo in Killarney – is well and truly behind them.

Cork's Steven Sherlock and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate after beating Roscommon in the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

And then some

Football enthusiasts – neutrals or otherwise – won’t have much reason to leave the television set this weekend. Along with the two massive aforementioned clashes, we also have Armagh and Monaghan on Saturday and Cork and Derry on Sunday to look forward to.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY, JULY 1st

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Kerry v Tyrone, 3.45pm, Croke Park (Streaming on GAAGO); Armagh v Monaghan, 6pm, Croke Park (Streaming on GAAGO)

SUNDAY JULY 2nd

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Derry v Cork, 1.45pm, Croke Park (Live on RTÉ); Dublin v Mayo, 4pm, Croke Park (Live on RTÉ)

Team news

You’ll be able to find all the weekend’s team news here once panels are announced on Friday lunchtime.