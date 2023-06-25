Tailteann Cup: Kerr hat-trick leads Down’s goal glut against Laois as they book final slot

Down’s Liam Kerr celebrates scoring a goal during the Tailteann Cup semi-final against Laois at Croke Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Down 8-16 Laois 2-12

Eight-goal Down advanced to the Tailteann Cup final with a stunning display of accuracy against a helpless Laois side in Croke Park.

The Ulster side were a joy to watch as they fully expressed themselves, scoring four goals early in either half.

Angles of running and sheer brilliance of finishing saw Liam Kerr grab the headlines with a hat-trick but the same measured approach to all eight goals applied.

One-twos, unselfish distribution and low finishes to the net showed a team well coached and enjoying the freedom of their spacious surroundings.

Laois just happened to be the team in front of Conor Laverty’s in-form side on the day. Right from the off, the mood was clear from the Mourne men and their intent to raise green flags.

Odhrán Murdock started in at full forward and a simple link up with his clubmate Kerr off his shoulder was enough to stun Laois after 51 seconds.

The next three all came within 16 minutes as Pat Havern, Kerr and Danny Magill all finished in fine style.

Laois would respond with a point for every two or three Down scores. Mark Barry and Eoin Lowry found the target but Kieran Lillis and Paul Kingston would suck further life from their legs with two glaring misses.

With their defence overrun, Mark Timmons was trying to provide a platform through his distribution from centre back. The veteran tried in vain to rain balls deep inside but Down were well able to deal with that tactical ploy.

Ceilum Doherty nipped over a brace of points before half-time and his Kilcoo team-mate Niall Kane denied Kingston a glorious goal chance just before the break and the scores stood 4-10 to 0-4 at the interval.

Down made Laois wait a considerable time during the break and Kerr duly collected his hat-trick with the first score of the second half.

Murdock worked a lovely sixth goal and Rory Mason tailored the seventh after a well-taken Patrick Branagan effort from the bench.

Just as substitute Kevin Swayne found the net for Laois, Down directly replied with a menacing Magill effort.

Mark Barry slotted home a consolation penalty for Billy Sheehan’s side but Laverty and Down were already scheming towards the final against Meath in three weeks’ time.

DOWN: Niall Kane (0-1, a 45); Patrick McCarthy, Pierce Laverty, Anthony Doherty; Danny Magill (2-0), Míceal Rooney, Ceilum Doherty (0-2, one mark); Daniel Guinness, Pat Havern (1-3); Liam Kerr (3-2), Ryan Johnston (0-1), Eugene Branagan (0-3); Rory Mason (1-1, one free); Odhrán Murdock (1-1), Shealan Johnston.

Subs: Ryan McEvoy for Laverty (h-t), Shane Annett for Guinness (43 mins), Patrick Branagan (0-2) for C Doherty (HIA, 43), Ross Carr for Havern (47), Donach McAleenan for R Johnston (49), Ruairí O’Hare for S Johnston (54).

LAOIS: Killian Roche (0-1, a 45); Trevor Collins, Robert Pigott, Seán Greene; Pádraig Kirwan, Mark Timmons, Patrick O’Sullivan; Kieran Lillis, Damon Larkin; James Finn, Paul Kingston (0-1), Mark Barry (1-6, 1-0 pen, four frees, one mark); Evan O’Carroll (0-1); Eoin Lowry (0-2, one mark), Colm Murphy.

Subs: Seán O’Flynn for Kirwan, Kevin Swayne (1-0) for Finn, Alex Mohan for Collins (all h-t), Dylan Kavanagh (0-1) for Timmons (39 mins), Niall Corbet for Murphy (63).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).