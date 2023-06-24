Tony Kelly hat-trick helps Clare see off Dublin and set up Kilkenny semi-final showdown

Tony Kelly completes his hat-trick in scoring Clare's fifth goal during the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final: Clare 5-26 Dublin 2-17

Whatever concerns existed about Clare’s capacity to shrug off another Munster final defeat were obliterated in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday afternoon. Two goals at the end of the first half smothered Dublin’s brief challenge, and Clare’s passage to another All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny was smoothed by a dominant second half.

Significant injuries have stalked Clare’s summer, though, and that was the only cloud on this performance. Having started the game without Conor Cleary, Aidan McCarthy and David McInerney, Clare lost their influential centre back John Conlon towards the end of the first half with a suspected concussion.

Conlon lay on the ground for about four minutes before slowly getting to his feet and walking gingerly to the sideline with the aid of Clare’s medical team. Conlon missed last year’s All-Ireland semi-final with an injury and his recovery over the next fortnight will be critical to Clare’s chances. Afterwards the Clare manager Brian Lohan couldn’t say if any of Clare’s injured players would be fit for the Kilkenny game.

Clare’s panel, though, seems to be deeper this year, and apart from a 10-minute spell in first half when Dublin got a run on them, Clare never looked vulnerable.

Tony Kelly finished the game with 3-4 to his name, but others were rampant too. Mark Rodgers, who took over Clare’s freetaking, was terrific too and Dublin could never get a grip on David Fitzgerald.

Much like last year’s quarter-final, Clare struggled to find their rhythm at the start. In the Munster final shooting had been the ghost in the machine and that wasn’t exorcised immediately either. In the first 11 minutes Clare committed six wides, but it was just part of a greater malaise. On both sides there were handling errors and mistimed strikes and general clumsiness.

Clare’s Mark Rodgers and Daire Gray of Dublin in action at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin could scarcely have suffered a worse start. Having conceded a goal to Kelly after three minutes their freetaker and most prolific forward Donal Burke was forced to leave the field with an injury just four minutes later.

To Dublin’s credit they composed themselves and found a way into the game. Cian O’Sullivan took over the freetaking without any alarms, Paul Crummey and Fergal Whitely picked off a couple of points from play, and midway through the half they took the lead.

O’Sullivan forced a turnover outside the Clare 45 and attacked the space in front of the Clare full-back line. His pass to Darragh Power looked a little undercooked, but it evaded the last Clare defender and Power applied a low cool finish.

The lead melted within minutes. Fitzgerald charged through the centre of the Dublin defence, after a turnover in centrefield, and fed Rodgers for Clare’s second goal to put them 2-4 to 1-5 in front after 20 minutes.

Dublin were repeatedly exposed down the middle. Fitzgerald, Kelly and Shane O’Donnell sourced oceans of space in that channel, and with Clare coming at them in waves there was only so much Dublin could do with an overstressed scramble defence.

Seán Brennan made a great save from Ian Galvin when Dublin were carved open again by a series of slick overlaps, but the opportunities kept coming. Eventually Clare took advantage. Kelly got in for his second goal, after another scoring pass from Fitzgerald, and in the first minute of stoppage-time O’Donnell followed suit.

Trailing by 4-8 to 1-8 at the break there was no way back for Dublin. Kelly completed his hat-trick three minutes into the second half and from there to the end it was just a procession of scores.

CLARE: E Quilligan; A Hogan, D Lohan, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, S Morey; C Malone (0-1), D Fitzgerald (0-4); P Duggan, T Kelly (3-4), R Taylor; I Galvin (0-2), S O’Donnell (1-2), M Rodgers (1-11, five frees).

Subs: P Flanagan for Conlon (24 mins, concussion); A Shanagher (0-2) for O’Donnell (40); D Reidy for I Galvin (46); C Nolan for Hogan (58, temp); P Crotty for Duggan (63); C Galvin for Taylor (65); S Meehan for Kelly (69).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Madden, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray (0-1); M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe (0-1), D Burke, C Boland; P Crummey (0-3), C O’Sullivan (0-11, nine frees, one 65, D Power (1-0).

Subs: F Whitely (0-1) for Donal Burke (7 mins); C Donohoe for Madden (35); A Considine (1-0) for O’Leary (h-t); S Currie for Boland (46); D Purcell for Power (60).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).