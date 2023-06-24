Sub Kevin O’Donovan seals nerve-shredding win for Cork over Roscommon

Cork's Steven Sherlock and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate the win over Roscommon in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Cork 1-14 Roscommon 0-16

Substitute Kevin O’Donovan fisted a dramatic late winner as Cork made it through to next weekend’s All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals in dramatic fashion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels saw a five-point lead wiped out by Roscommon in the last 10 minutes, but they held their nerve in a welter of excitement to inflict another heartbreaking defeat on Davy Burke’s men.

Roscommon controlled most of the opening half and a four-point lead after 26 minutes didn’t flatter them. But Cork kicked the last three points of the half to wrestle back the initiative and trail by just 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Conor Corbett’s 67th-minute goal embellished a positive second-half performance from the home side, and a point from Chris Óg Jones two minutes later pushed John Cleary’s side five points clear. But a late Roscommon rally looked to have forced extra=time before O’Donovan landed the winner after Conor Daly was penalised in possession.

Ciaráin Murtagh hit two points, including one from play, to give the visitors a good start before Steven Sherlock, who started in place of the injured Brian Hurley, got Cork off the mark in the fourth minute.

Diarmuid Murtagh converted a free for his first point of the afternoon after Cian McKeon was upended by Cork goalkeeper Mícheál Aodh Martin.

Brian O’Driscoll replied for Cork but a superb Enda Smith score pushed Roscommon 0-4 to 0-2 ahead. Sherlock narrowed the gap buts Roscommon’s dominance began to tell when two frees from Ciaráin Murtagh and a fine counterattack finished off by Diarmuid Murtagh left them 0-7 to 0-3 ahead.

Cork began to press Roscommon’s kick-out more aggressively and they were rewarded with points from Sherlock, Tommy Walsh and Matty Taylor to leave the home side just a point behind at the break.

The sides traded scores at the start of the second half, with Cork full back Rory Maguire becoming his side’s third defender to split the posts with two points in quick succession.

Roscommon missed a glorious goal chance when Martin denied Diarmuid Murtagh and Cork made the most of that reprieve when another possession off a Roscommon kick-out allowed Seán Powter play in substitute Conor Corbett for what looked like a match-defining goal after 57 minutes.

When Jones added a point two minutes later, Cork were 1-13 to 0-11 ahead and in the driving seat.

But Roscommon found a way back into the game with a hat-trick of scores from Diarmuid Murtagh and a point from impressive substitute Daire Cregg.

Then Ciaráin Murtagh finished off a patient move with the equaliser, and all the momentum appeared to be with the Rossies.

But when Conor Daly was penalised with possession in his grasp as Roscommon probed for a winner, O’Donovan was on hand maintain Cork’s renaissance in recent weeks.

CORK: Mícheál Aodh Martin; Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire (0-2), Tommy Walsh (0-1); Luke Fahy (0-1), Daniel O’Mahony, Matty Taylor (0-1); Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire; Brian O’Driscoll (0-1), Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon; Seán Powter, Steven Sherlock (0-5, four frees), Eoghan McSweeney.

Subs: Chris Óg Jones (0-2) for McSweeney (34 mins), Conor Corbett (1-0) for Deane (44), Kevin O’Donovan (0-1) for Shanley (47), Tom Clancy for Fahy (59), John O’Rourke for O’Hanlon (70).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll (0-1, one 45); Conor Hussey, Brian Stack, David Murray; Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Eoin McCormack; Eddie Nolan, Enda Smith (0-2); Ciaráin Murtagh (0-5, three frees), Cian McKeon, Dylan Ruane; Donie Smith, Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh (0-6, three frees).

Subs: Conor Cox for Donie Smith (34 mins), Daire Cregg (0-2, one mark) for Ruane (45), Keith Doyle for Nolan (52), Cian Connolly for Hussey (60), Richard Hughes for Niall Daly (64).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).