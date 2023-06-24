LIVE GAA Saturday: All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals

SCORES:

All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals:

Clare 0-0 Dublin 0-0

RESULTS:

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Cork 1-14 Roscommon 0-16

All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-10

4 mins: GOAL FOR CLARE! Could only be one man, Tony Kelly with the goal after picking the pocket of the Dublin player on the half-forward line and clinically finishing.

Before, a few misses early on by both teams before Ian Galvin gets the first point of the game from the wing. Early four-point lead for Clare.

In the minor football semi-final, Monaghan are through to their first All-Ireland final since 1939 after beating Kerry 1-10 to 0-10.

Some changes in the Dublin team for their match against Clare. One change to Clare, Darragh Lohan comes into the team.

Two Changes for Dublin.



John Bellew no.2 is replaced with no.18 James Madden.



Sean Currie no.13 is replaced with no.22 Paul Crummey.#UpTheDubs https://t.co/0c0htvzL69 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 24, 2023

Updated Dublin (SHC v Clare): Seán Brennan, James Madden, Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth, Paddy Doyle, Conor Burke, Daire Gray, Mark Grogan, Chris O’Leary, Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke, Cian Boland, Paul Crummey, Cian O’Sullivan, Darragh Power. Subs: Eddie Gibbons, Conor Donohoe, John Bellew, Andy Dunphy, Joe Flanagan, Aidan Mellett, Seán Currie, Fergal Whitely, Alex Considine, Dara Purcell, Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing.

Updated Clare (SHC v Dublin): Eibhear Quilligan, Adam Hogan, Rory Hayes, Seadna Morey, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Darragh Lohan, Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Ryan Taylor, Ian Galvin, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, David Reidy, David McInerney, Shane Meehan, Aron Shanagher, Patrick Crotty, Paul Flanagan, Cian Nolan, Cian Galvin, David Conroy, Paddy Donnellan.

Heading into stoppage time in the minor football semi-final. Kerry are pushing and had a goal chance to take the lead but great save by the Monaghan keeper. Monaghan hold onto the lead by two points! 1-10 to 0-11.

Cork are through to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals after a narrow one-point victory over Roscommon. That’s Roscommon out of the championship, who at one point looked like topping their group but two straight losses to Kildare and Cork and that is their football over for the summer.

In the All-Ireland minor football semi-final, Monaghan lead Kerry by two points after 55 minutes, 1-9 to 0-10.

In Minor football semi-final, Monaghan lead Kerry by three points with 41 minutes gone.

With 67 minutes gone in the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final, Cork lead Roscommon by a point, 1-13 to 0-15 points. A tight finish ahead there, with the losers out of the championship.

TEAM NEWS:

Here are the teams listed for today’s game:

Clare (SHC v Dublin): Eibhear Quilligan, Adam Hogan, Rory Hayes, Seadna Morey, Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney, Cathal Malone, David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Ryan Taylor, Ian Galvin, Shane O’Donnell, Mark Rodgers. Subs: Eamonn Foudy, David Reidy, Darragh Lohan, Shane Meehan, Aron Shanagher, Patrick Crotty, Paul Flanagan, Cian Nolan, Cian Galvin, David Conroy, Paddy Donnellan.

Dublin (SHC v Clare): Seán Brennan, John Bellew, Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth, Paddy Doyle, Conor Burke, Daire Gray, Mark Grogan, Chris O’Leary, Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke, Cian Boland, Sean Currie, Cian O’Sullivan, Darragh Power. Subs: Eddie Gibbons, Conor Donohoe, James Madden, Andy Dunphy, Joe Flanagan, Aidan Mellett, Paul Crummey, Fergal Whitely, Alex Considine, Dara Purcell, Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing.

In the football, Cork lead Roscommon by 0-11 to 0-10, 13 minutes into the second half there.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals, Clare against Dublin from the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4pm is first up, then Galway against Tipperary from the same venue at 6.15pm. There are also three games in the football championship, in the preliminary round. Cork against Roscommon is currently playing, then Kildare against Monaghan at 4.45pm and Donegal against Tyrone at 7pm.

Nicky English thinks Clare should win but shouldn’t take Dublin for granted.

“Clare have to be favourites but their shooting in the Munster final was mediocre – either long potshots that fell for the goalkeeper or simple wides. That’s been a trend with them.

They could do with Tony Kelly stepping it up a bit, and other forwards aren’t scoring consistently. I think they’ll win but they need improvement up front if they plan on going farther.”

[ Clare should win but shouldn’t take Dublin for granted ]