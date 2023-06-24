Galway ride out the late Tipperary storm to make the last four

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-final: Galway 1-20 Tipperary 1-18

Galway gave a commanding performance at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening to earn another semi-final crack at All-Ireland champions Limerick in two weeks.

Henry Shefflin will wonder how his team ended up hanging on by two – in the grand old traditions of this fixture – having been comfortably the better team but the squandering of goal opportunities kept the oxygen just about flowing for a Tipperary side, strangely lethargic for much of this All-Ireland quarter-final in Limerick.

Their scoring was led by Conor Whelan but he could have had more than 1-3 with better finishing although Rhys Shelly in the Tipp goal made some outstanding saves. Joseph Cooney was force of nature at centrefield and the defence never encouraged the slightest suggestion that their hitherto prolific opponents might be able to maintain that form.

An opportunist goal by Tipp replacement John McGrath reignited the contest in the 62nd minute and to the incredulity of many in a decent crowd of 34,180, there was a point in it, 1-15 to 1-16. Galway however didn’t flinch and in the tense dash for home, they scored another four, never relaxing their grip on a match they had already done enough to win.

READ MORE

As further indication of this, they carved open a goal chance in the 68th minute after Cathal Mannion’s powerful run cleared the way for Cianan Fahy to shoot from point-blank range only for Rhys Shelly to make a terrific save and somehow the ball was cleared without further damage on the scoreboard.

Galway added points anyway from an Evan Niland free and a third score from Tom Monaghan whose three-point cameo off the bench in the final quarter was a big contribution to the team’s success.

Galway’s Tom Monaghan celebrates scoring a late point. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It had been a cagey, calculated first half with defences largely on top although the livelier or at least more troublesome Galway forwards began to make inroads by the end.

Conor Whelan had a couple of goal chances and the second should have been put away in the 32nd minute when a quick move put together by Kevin Cooney and Cianan Fahy set him up one-on-one against Rhys Shelly but his shot was imprecise and deflected over for a point.

That made the score 0-10 to 0-6, a growing gap for a match that took nearly half an hour for there to be more than a point in it.

[ GAA Saturday as it happened: Galway and Clare progress ]

Jason Forde, nearly Tipperary’s sole contributor, landed another free, his fifth, to narrow the deficit at half-time but his team needed to sharpen up after the break, as they were running second best and the Galway contingent in the crowd was making its presence felt more volubly.

Any ambiguity about the direction of the match disappeared within 20 seconds of the restart. Whelan got in and around the Tipperary defence, who fumbled a ball, allowing the Galway menace to dribble around them and crack in the goal that doubled the lead, at 1-10 to 0-7. It was confirmation of crisis for Tipp, whose pitiful total resonated as mute commentary on the replacement of two inside forwards, Séamus Callanan and Mark Kehoe at half-time.

Part of the dynamic for Tipperary’s eventual partial recovery was the impact of the bench on the second half. Gearóid O’Connor came on and busied himself in attack, firing a point in reply to the goal. When Alan Tynan added a second, a sense that Liam Cahill’s side wouldn’t fold their tents appeared to sustain the contest.

Tynan might have been too ambitious in trying to score a goal in the 45th minute rather than keep the pressure on with another point. Trailing by four and five points through the third quarter, Tipp didn’t look likely to close the gap. Their forwards, so productive in Munster, were trussed up by a committed and physical Galway defence that kept them out of harm’s way for most of the match.

By the end of the third quarter, they led by eight after Whelan had pointed.

To be fair to Tipperary, it wasn’t simply that they conjured a goal out of nothing with 10 minutes to go. A decent rearguard action in the final quarter began with four unanswered points, beginning with Ronan Maher booming one over from centre back.

The margin reduced to a point, 0-14 to 1-15 but Galway hit back with two of their own. At least there was now some give-and-take and when Tipp’s goal unexpectedly came – a long ball from Jake Morris was covered by the two converging corner backs but rebounded out to McGrath, who fired home.

Galway did enough to resist the full implications of the comeback and were pulling away again when Forde cut the margin to two. Shelly – who had made three fine saves – was tasked with the last shot at deliverance, dropping in a late free but Seán Linnane claimed it for Galway.

A perfect start to the half for Galway as Conor Whelan rattles home a goal

📱 Updates: https://t.co/vplwh1PliM

📺Watch: https://t.co/CLbCibTO88 #sundaygame #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/ZK1r26qUIU — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 24, 2023

Manager Henry Shefflin paid tribute to Whelan’s and Cathal Mannion’s contributions.

“They’re top players and that’s what you expect. It’s a big game and big players step up in big games but I thought Cathal Mannion [after a difficult year] was very strong.

“He’s such a beautiful hurler but I thought his aggression level and distribution – he looked strong on the ball and that’s the kind of thing we want to be and use the ball very well. Look, there’s loads to improve on, but I’m just delighted for the group.”

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill was crestfallen afterwards. His team hadn’t got near their best despite nearly salvaging something.

“Bitterly disappointed – we just didn’t spark at all today and seemed to be labouring right through the game. We gave ourselves a chance with seven, eight minutes to go and got it back to a point but continued to make unforced errors and even that aside, we were still lucky I suppose that there was even a point in it with eight minutes to go.

“Only for two or three great saves we’d have been in even bigger trouble, so all in all it’s a really disappointing day.”

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Cathal Mannion, Daithi Burke (0-1), Pádraic Mannion; Joseph Cooney (0-1), Seán Linnane; Brian Concannon, Cianan Fahy (0-2), Ronan Glennon (0-1); Conor Whelan (1-4), Kevin Cooney, Evan Niland (0-8, 0-6f, 0-1sl).

Subs: Tom Monaghan (0-3) for Glennon (50 mins), Conor Cooney for Concannon (55 mins), Jason Flynn for K Cooney (62 mins), Fintan Burke for McInerney (63 mins), Liam Collins for Fahy (73 mins).

Tipperary: Rhys Shelly; Cathal Barrett, Michael Breen (0-1), Eoghan Connolly; Bryan O’Mara, Ronan Maher (0-1), Dan McCormack; Conor Stakelum, Noel McGrath (capt); Alan Tynan (0-2), Jason Forde (0-10, 0-8f), Séamus Kennedy (0-2); Jake Morris, Séamus Callanan, Mark Kehoe.

Subs: Conor Bowe for Kehoe (half-time), Gearóid O’Connor (0-1) for Callanan (half-time), Johnny Ryan (0-1) for Stakelum (50 mins), John McGrath (1-0) for N McGrath (54 mins), Jack Ryan for Tynan (71 mins).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).