Cormac Costello planning to be fit for Dublin’s All-Ireland quarter-final

Cormac Costello hopes to be available for Dublin’s All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final at the start of July.

Costello did not feature in Dublin’s recent victories over Kildare and Sligo, having picked up an ankle injury during the latter stages of their draw against Roscommon.

Dessie Farrell’s side will face a preliminary quarter-final winner in the quarterfinals proper on the weekend of July 1st-2nd, and that is a match in which Costello hopes to feature.

“Everybody was back fully fit but I had that knock, it just happened near the end of the Roscommon game,” said Costello.

READ MORE

“It was just bad timing because the games were coming thick and fast. I’m hoping to be back for the next day. It’s a slow enough healer, all I can do is try and get back fit and back in the team now.

“I struggled with hamstrings, but touch wood I haven’t had a soft tissue injury in I don’t know how long. But this was actually impact, one of these things that just takes time. Hopefully it clears up soon.”

[ Dublin look primed to bring the noise after thundering past Sligo at Breffni Park ]

Kerry’s Gavin White is also aiming to feature in his side’s All-Ireland quarter-final. The All Star defender sat out the Kingdom’s win over Louth last Sunday because of a slight calf niggle.

“It’s just something small. Unfortunately, the physios didn’t think it was worth the risk to play at the weekend,” he stated.

“The way it worked out, it was probably the right thing to do. There was a small bit of tightness in the calf the last night at the start of training so it’s nothing major. I would be okay to play this weekend if we had a game this weekend so should be fine the week after.”