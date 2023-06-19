Galway and Mayo to face off in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Mayo's Paddy Durcan and Damien Comer of Galway in action earlier this year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo will meet in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next weekend.

Galway will have home advantage, having finished second in Group 2 of the championship, one better than Mayo’s third place finish in Group 1. The sides met earlier this year in the Division 1 final of the Allianz National League, with Mayo claiming the title following a 0-14 to 0-11 victory in Croke Park.

Donegal will seek ride the momentum of an impressive two-point win over Monaghan at the weekend when they face Tyrone in the quarter-finals.

In the other quarter-finals, Cork meet Roscommon, while Kildare were drawn against Monaghan. All matches will take place next weekend, with the CCCC to confirm fixture details later on Monday.

In the Tailteann Cup, Andy McEntee will return to face his home county in the semi-finals of the competition, after Antrim were drawn against Meath.

In the other semi-final, Down will face Laois. Both matches will be played in Croke Park on Sunday.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Kildare v Monaghan

Cork v Roscommon

Donegal v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

Home sides listed first

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Down v Laois

Meath v Antrim