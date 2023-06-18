Dublin look primed to bring the noise after thundering past Sligo at Breffni Park

Dublin’s Colm Basquel scores his second goal during the All-Ireland SFC Round 3 game against Sligo at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC, Group 3, Round 3: Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8

The thunder rolled in Breffni Park but there was never any chance of shockwaves emanating across the All-Ireland senior football championship landscape from this one-sided contest.

It is mission accomplished from a Dublin perspective, they finish the round-robin series on top of Group Three and can sit back and watch the preliminary quarter-finals unfold next weekend.

Dublin led 1-13 to 0-4 at half-time and added 2-4 after the interval before Sligo registered their fifth point of the afternoon. The gap at the end could have been anything Dublin wanted it to be, but Dessie Farrell’s side ultimately left Cavan with a 24-point victory.

Colm Basquel delivered possibly his best display for Dublin, tormenting the Sligo defence throughout and finishing the game with 1-3 while also creating scoring opportunities for his colleagues.

Sligo went 42 minutes without scoring from play and the biggest reaction from the crowd during the second half came following a booming crunch of thunder that echoed around Breffni Park just after the hour mark.

The game was long over as a contest by that stage but this was a display, albeit against a much lower ranked team, that suggests Dublin are now primed to make some noise at the business end of the summer.

They obliterated Sligo on their kick-outs and Aidan Devaney really struggled to find a team-mate from his restarts – especially in the first half when Dublin squeezed their Connacht opponents. With nobody to aim for, all too often the Sligo goalkeeper thumped the ball out around the middle where Brian Fenton and James McCarthy punished him time and time again.

Sligo did manage to keep the game relatively competitive for the opening quarter of an hour and a fine score by Seán Carrabine in the 14th minute edged them in front for the first and only time all afternoon.

But Dublin’s first goal arrived in the 19th minute when Con O’Callaghan palmed home from close range after a neat incision by Paddy Small. And that was that.

Sligo will be disappointed by how they defended in the build-up to the goal, a high ball in by Niall Scully was allowed bounce in behind Brian Cox and Luke Towey, who then presented Small with a channel along the endline. He accepted the invitation and was able to square the ball across the face of the goal for O’Callaghan to score the game’s first goal, 1-2 to 0-3.

They scored 1-6 without reply in that period as Sligo simply couldn’t get the ball out of their half. It was wave after wave of Dublin attack, with Tony McEntee’s men relieved to hear the half-time whistle.

But it didn’t get any better at the beginning of the second half with Basquel scoring 1-1 in the opening six minutes of the restart. The Ballyboden player then set up Eoin Murchan for Dublin’s third goal moments later as the sky seemed to fall in around Sligo.

The Dubs march on. The thunder rolls.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Daire Newcombe, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan (1-0); Brian Howard (0-1), John Small (0-1), Lee Gannon (0-3); Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Seán Bugler (0-2), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-2); Paddy Small (0-4, three frees), Con O’Callaghan (1-5, one free), Colm Basquel (1-3, one free).

Subs: Tom Lahiff for McCarthy (46 mins); Cian Murphy for J Small, Paul Mannion (0-2) for Scully (both 50); Lorcan O’Dell for O’Callaghan (54 mins); Jack McCaffrey for Murchan (59).

SLIGO: Aidan Devaney; Luke Nicholson, Evan Lyons, Darragh Cummins (0-1); Jack Lavin, Brian Cox, Luke Towey; Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne; Finnian Cawley, Alan Reilly, Paul McNamara; Pat Spillane, Seán Carrabine (0-4, two frees, one 45), Niall Murphy (0-2).

Subs: Mikey Gordon for Towey (29 mins); Gerard O’Kelly Lynch for Lally (50 mins); Mark Walsh for Cummins (51 mins); Patrick O’Connor (0-1) for Reilly (52 mins); Keelan Cawley for Lavin (61 mins).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

