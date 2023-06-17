Jonny Cooper: Entering the unknown, working things out on the fly - that’s what championship is all about

It’s strange how time passing can actually feel as a player.

I recall playing and beating Fermanagh in an All-Ireland quarter-final on August 2nd, 2015. The break to the semi-final was four weeks, all the way to August 30th. The whole of that month felt like an eternity, waiting to play Mayo. But then the semi-final ended level and we had six days to prepare for the replay.

So you went from four weeks to six days. One felt way too long, the other felt way too short. And yet both of them were for what was technically the same game – an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. Six days to recover, get on top of professional work in the day job and get ready for another full house in Croke Park.

For players this week, it probably feels like lots of footprints are in the winding road behind them. It’s amazing what you recall – especially those obscure imprints. A field session last December with three layers on your back in minus-two degree weather. A one-liner that one of the lads came out with that had you laughing in your belly all the way home after training in early spring. Small things. Good things.

But now everything is finite. After this weekend, you win or you’re done. It’s already that way in the Tailteann Cup – the final is 29 days away. In the Sam Maguire, the number is 43. Pretty much every game from here on out will end somebody’s season. All those moments together going back months, they’ll reach their final destination.

Even now, with all the work done up to this point, teams are heading into the business end with so many unknowns. That was always one of the aspects to this time in the competition that I found made it so enjoyable. The opportunity to figure it out on the fly. Particularly in highly-pressurised times.

For example, an injury to a key player. In that 2015 semi-final Mayo lost Donie Vaughan after just 10 mins. Or a decision you don’t quite execute in a moment – Dublin lost Michael Darragh Macauley to a black card in the 49th minute. These are scenarios that present opportunities. All the planning, all the work and you still don’t know how you’ll react until you’re faced with it.

Referee Joe McQuillan shows Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin a black card in the 49th minute of the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. You have to learn to expect the unexpected and react to it on the hoof. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Even though time is ticking, in a way it still feels early in the 2023 championship. Form is somewhat poking its head up. However, it’s more in a silhouette configuration still. There is no strong evidence yet of an out-and-out front-runner. No team has been consistent enough yet, no team has been repeatedly nailing the details in a way that makes you look at them as being a cut above the rest.

In the Sam Maguire, teams like Derry, Roscommon and Galway are producing substance on the pitch that you would be happy to see if you were involved. Cohesion between lines, confidence in their decision-making, options coming from different positions on the pitch, executing their skills consistently.

Individual players are finding consistency too. In the Tailteann Cup, forwards Pat Havern (Down) and Darragh Foley (Carlow) are all both above the 30-point mark for their teams. That puts them up there right beside Derry’s Shane McGuigan and Louth’s Sam Mulroy in the Sam Maguire. Scoring forwards never go out of fashion.

The middle sector of the pitch is obviously an important area. You have that unique vantage of being right at the core of everything. So much football comes through that patch. Even if it doesn’t come through it, it holds the most intel.

People playing here don’t just have crucial playing roles. They offer a rare conduit from a goalkeeper and the full-forward line. Players such as Enda Smith, Matthew Ruane and Peter Cooke are showing their abilities persistently in this area. It’s enjoyable to see different players top of the ground like this.

Defensively, Galway have conceded a total of just 0-25 in their first two games. Just 0-13 from play, which is impressive. Players like Seán Kelly play a pivotal role for his team defensively. Although he gets forward too, he is an important cog in Galway’s wheel. Unassuming but a consistent high performer.

Dublin and Tyrone are not far behind either – both conceding 0-27 points in their first two games. As games progress defensive players will improve, meaning scores will be a lot harder earned.

In Navan, Meath have a great opportunity. With an extras week’s rest over their opponents Wexford, they can continue to gain much-needed momentum. With ambitions to go all the way in the competition, this is the perfect chance to build the consistency it will take.

Down travel to Breffni Park to play Cavan. After kicking 1-20 in the previous round, Down will be confident they can produce the performance needed. Cavan are a team with three wins under their belt and experience right across their lines.

In the Sam Maguire eight matches are on offer. The Galway and Armagh game is interesting. Galway are the team more in form and will know the surroundings in Carrick-on-Shannon better than Armagh. But as we have seen in the past few weeks Armagh are well able to catch fire. Ethan Rafferty, Jarly Óg Burns and Andrew Murnin are examples of the potency they offer. They are well able to penetrate any team in just a couple of moments.

Louth will make it difficult for Kerry. They will be used to playing in Portlaoise over the years too. For Kerry, they thrive off open spaces – something which Louth will not offer up easily. Offensively Louth have been finding joy from attacking at different angles from what I have noticed – which will really test Kerry’s defensive cohesion. With Louth, their season is on the line. Kerry will have to remain really patient to break them down over 70 minutes.

A bumper-to-bumper weekend of action. Each game has a plot and a subplot. More than one thing on the line. That’s what we the supporters want, isn’t it?