Minor football: Dublin produce phenomenal comeback to beat Cork

Dublin produced a phenomenal comeback to advance to their first All-Ireland minor football semi-final in six years after Paddy Curry stung Cork for a 67th-minute giveaway goal.

Cork will have no one but themselves to blame after throwing away a six-point lead in the final 26 minutes of play, in which time Dublin outscored them by 1-6 to no score. It ended 1-18 to 2-12.

The Dubs’ subs made their mark with three late points from Shane Mullarkey (0-2) and Andrew O’Reilly, who set up two further points for Curry (1-4).

Mullarkey’s 66th-minute free had Dublin level with time all but up before Curry intercepted Cork playing around at the back from a short kick-out to score into an empty net.

The game had seemed to turn in Cork’s direction from Denis O’Mullane’s 11th-minute goal as Cork motored 1-10 to 0-6 clear.

Dublin were no sooner back within two than they gifted Cork another goal. Dara Sheedy intercepted the short kick-out and once fouled, Seán Coakley stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

But Coakley (1-5) would be their only scorer in the second half as Dublin did all the running from there.

The other game at Nowlan Park saw Paddy Lane pave the way for Kerry to fend off Kildare’s dogged pursuit by 2-13 to 1-11.

The Austin Stacks attacker landed 1-7 (1-4 from play) and assisted another three points before Ben Murphy made it safe with a goal on the hour after advancing from the halfway line.

Joey Cunningham led the scoring for Kildare with 0-8, including four sparkling points from play.

Harry Redmond’s individual goal kept Kildare in touch at the break, 0-7 to 1-3, but their hopes would unravel after conceding their first goal in almost five hours of football.

In Carrick-on-Shannon, last year’s finalists Galway and Mayo were dumped out of the championship by their Ulster counterparts Monaghan and Derry with heavy defeats.

Connacht champions Mayo were boosted by an early Josh Carey goal but they were level by the 13th minute when Conor Jones sent a super finish in off the far post.

Monaghan followed up by kicking the next six points, led by Max McGinnity, Tommy Mallen, and Matthew Finn.

Their last two games ended in penalty shoot-outs but there was no prospect of late drama as they ran out 1-16 to 1-8 winners.

Beforehand, Ulster champions Derry eliminated title-holders Galway with a 1-13 to 0-4 victory.

Eamon Young (1-3) got the goal in the 15th minute, picking up on the breaking ball and blasting to the net.

That gave them an early five-point advantage and they were never troubled from there, holding 14-man Galway scoreless for the final 20 minutes.

Dublin will meet Derry, while Kerry face Monaghan in the semi-finals.