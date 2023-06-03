Questions remain over Kerry as they toil to get past Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 0-15 Kerry 1-14

Kerry’s anaemic defence of their All-Ireland continued with another pale performance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in round two of the All-Ireland SFC. A penalty by David Clifford early in the second half was ultimately the difference between the teams as Kerry struggled for fluency, and toiled to put the game to bed.

Cork pushed them in the second half and stayed in the hunt until the finish, but were simply too wasteful from dead balls and didn’t carry a real goal threat until Steven Sherlock came on. The St Finbarr’s man stole behind the Kerry cover on a couple of occasions late in the game, without forcing Shane Ryan to make a save.

The game turned on a short period just after the penalty. Seán Powter was shown a black card for bringing down Paul Geaney, and even though the offence had taken place outside the square, referee David Gough deemed that it had been a goalscoring opportunity. Because the foul had taken place inside the 21 he was bound to award a penalty. Clifford buried it into the right corner, sending Micheál Martin the wrong way.

Cork had reduced Kerry’s lead to just a point, but in the 10 minutes that Powter was off the field Kerry stretched their advantage to five, and it was always going to be hard for Cork to claw that back. Kerry ramped up their strategic fouling, conceding 16 frees in the second half to Cork’s seven, many of them in the Cork half of the field. In one sense, it was a desperate measure.

READ MORE

Cork will take heart from their performance in the final quarter, when they cut into Kerry’s lead again, and forced the All-Ireland champions into turnovers and bits and pieces of clumsiness. Apart from one really patient build-up near the end of normal time, that led to Clifford’s last point, Kerry struggled to take the heat out of the game or to demoralise Cork.

Cork’s Brian Hurley and Kevin O' Donovan in action against Paudie Clifford of Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

For Cork, the second half was a big improvement. By half-time they weren’t playing well enough to be a threat, or bad enough to be at mortal risk of a thrashing. Kerry’s four-point lead was about the length of their arm. Cork had no problem moving the ball up the field, but not with the kind of pace or incision that bent Kerry out of shape.

Too many Cork attacks ended up in places where they had neither light nor oxygen. Having been so porous against Mayo, the All-Ireland champions were bound to be more conscientious and diligent in their defensive work, and Kerry’s tracking and swarming was consistently good.

Everything was easier for Kerry. They were able to move the ball into shooting positions with fewer delays, despite Cork’s improved defensive shape this year, and more developed conscience.

Seán O’Shea, who has been subdued so far this year, kicked three beautiful points from play in the first half, and Clifford knocked over a couple as well, one of them a prodigious kick from just outside the 45-metre line. Kerry were playing with a breeze, but it was no stronger than air conditioning.

Kerry put on a spurt of three successive points in the middle of the first half, and when they led by four at the break, 0-9 to 0-5, it seemed like a platform for them to kick on and deliver a restorative performance. Instead, all of the questions that have been haunting them in recent weeks will only intensify now.

CORK: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll (0-1), R Deane, K O’Hanlon (0-1); S Powter (0-2), B Hurley (0-6, five frees, one mark), C Óg Jones (0-1).

Subs: S Sherlock (0-2) for Jones (47 mins); E McSweeney (0-2) for O’Hanlon (58); J O’Rourke for Deane (65); B Murphy for Hurley, T Clancy for Maguire (both 72).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan (0-1); P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea (0-5, two frees), A Spillane (0-1); P Clifford (0-2), D Clifford (1-5, 1-0 pen, one free), P Geaney.

Subs: Rory Murphy for Spillane (h-t); S O’Brien for Moynihan (61 mins); T Brosnan for Geaney (62); B O’Sullivan for Barry (65); M Burns for P Clifford (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).

Attendance: 14,081