Lenny Cahill stars as Dublin claim back-to-back Leinster MFC titles

Despite two second-half goals, Kildare were unable to upset the odds at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise

Dublin players celebrate after winning the Leinster Minor Football Championship final at Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Paul Keane
Thu Jun 1 2023 - 10:33

Leinster MFC final: Dublin 0-19 Kildare 2-8

Lenny Cahill’s seven-point haul proved decisive as Dublin, for the second year running, dismissed Kildare in Portlaoise to keep hold of the Leinster MFC title.

Eight points separated the teams a year ago and while it was only five this time, it felt almost as emphatic.

Corner-forward Cahill took the Player of the Match award, though it was a strong collective display as Dublin led virtually from start to finish, taking two second-half Kildare goals in their stride.

Their reward for collecting a 35th provincial title is an All-Ireland quarter-final clash with the Munster runners-up – Cork or Kerry – on Saturday week. Kildare, meanwhile, will face the Munster champions.

With 13 goals in their previous four games – including last week’s 6-15 semi-final demolition of Offaly – Dublin’s scoring threat was clear.

Kildare came to Portlaoise armed with a plan to stifle the Dubs and to punish them on the counterattack, deploying Seanan Murphy as their spare man at the back.

The teams were tied at 0-3 apiece after 23 minutes, but Dublin took over from there and registered six points in a row before half-time to lead 0-9 to 0-3.

Castleknock talent Cahill struck four consecutive scores during that mini blitz and punched the air in delight after each of them.

Kildare boss Niall Cronin responded by making a triple change at half-time. He also dispensed with the sweeper, and immediately they looked more threatening.

Evan Donnelly cut the deficit with a point and while Dublin responded with three themselves, a 1-2 Kildare blast that included a cracking Tadhg Donlan goal cut the gap to just three.

The problem for Kildare was that without the extra cover at the back, Dublin looked like getting a score each time they attacked.

The scores duly followed with Ryan Mitchell, substitute Shane Mullarkey and Curley all slotting over for Dublin.

Kildare were thrown a lifeline when Evan Boyle struck their second goal in the 57th minute, this time reducing the margin to four points.

They couldn’t provide a fairy-tale finale though, and Dublin sealed the win with late scores from Mullarkey and Cahill.

DUBLIN: C Murray; S Keogh (0-1), C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young (0-1), E Costello, R Mitchell (0-1); S Ryan (0-1), A Carolan (0-1); P Coleman, L O’Boyle (0-1, 1 45), N Byrne (0-3); L Cahill (0-7, 4f), H Curley (0-1), P Curry. Subs: S Mullarkey (0-2) for Curley 43 mins, C O’Connor for Young 50 mins, A O’Reilly for Coleman 51 mins, C McAweeney for O’Boyle 61 mins.

KILDARE: C Moore (0-2, 2f); L Kelly, J Donnelly, M Chambers; R Murray, R Lawlor, C Moran; E Boyle (1-0), D Kinch; J Cunningham (0-2), S Murphy, H Redmond (0-1); E Donnelly (0-2), D Mullahy, T Donlan (1-1). Subs: P O’Dea for Murray h/t, L O’Connor for Kinch h/t, C Keaveny for Mullahy h/t, J McCabe for Murphy 40 mins, R Kelly for Donnelly 56 mins.

Referee: A Smith (Meath)

Dublin GAAKildare GAA
