Waterford save their best for last to deny Tipperary a Munster final spot

Munster SHC: Tipperary 0-21 Waterford 1-24

Well that changes things, Tipperary missing out on their chance to book their place in the Munster hurling final, going down by six points against a Waterford team playing only for pride.

In the bright evening sunshine at Semple Stadium, Davy Fitzgerald’s team rose to the moment, even with nothing to play for. Ahead of Tipp throughout, Dessie Hutchinson’s second-half goal, just before the hour mark, proved the defining score.

It means Tipp face into a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Offaly, with Waterford securing their first win of the Munster championship campaign.

READ MORE

Full report to follow