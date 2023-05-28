Gaelic GamesMatch report

Waterford save their best for last to deny Tipperary a Munster final spot

Davy Fitzgerald’s team rose to the moment at Semple Stadium even with nothing to play for

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson celebrate scoring a goal during the Munster SHC game against Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ian O'Riordan at Semple Stadium
Sun May 28 2023 - 17:57

Munster SHC: Tipperary 0-21 Waterford 1-24

Well that changes things, Tipperary missing out on their chance to book their place in the Munster hurling final, going down by six points against a Waterford team playing only for pride.

In the bright evening sunshine at Semple Stadium, Davy Fitzgerald’s team rose to the moment, even with nothing to play for. Ahead of Tipp throughout, Dessie Hutchinson’s second-half goal, just before the hour mark, proved the defining score.

It means Tipp face into a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Offaly, with Waterford securing their first win of the Munster championship campaign.

