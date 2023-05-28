Limerick ready to defend All-Ireland title as Cork’s brave revival comes up short

Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill scores the second goal of the game against Cork in the Munster SHC at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster SHC, round 5: Limerick 3-25 Cork 1-30

After a stunning match, Limerick stayed in the race to retain their All-Ireland and Munster titles, holding off a Cork team that produced their best performance of the year and came up agonisingly short. With Waterford pulling off a shock win over Tipperary in Thurles a draw here would have kept both of these teams alive, but for the second week in a row Cork were short-headed in a bobbing finish.

Limerick were pushed to the end of their tether to keep Cork at bay. At one stage in the middle of the second half they pulled seven points clear, but they couldn’t shake off Cork’s persistent challenge, and the game was still in the balance deep into stoppage time.

Limerick had managed just three goals so far in the championship, but they doubled that number here and it proved to be the ultimate difference between the teams. If Limerick had been clinical they might have had five or six goals, but the goals they managed dragged them back into the game before half time, and gave them a cushion early in the second half when Diarmuid Byrnes rocketed a penalty to the top corner. That goal put the All-Irelanld champions 3-15 to 0-20 in front.

Limerick’s Barry Nash with Patrick Horgan and Brian Hayes of Cork. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork, though, refused to fold. Immediately after Byrnes’ goal Tim O’Mahony missed a huge goal chance for Cork, but they kept chipping away with points and hung tough. By the time Patrick Horgan finally came up with Cork’s only goal with 10 minutes left, everything was up for grabs.

Limerick needed all their experience to see the game out. By the end they had 11 different scorers, a spread that Cork couldn’t match.

In a breathless first half the momentum kept shifting. Cork went on a run of six unanswered points in dizzying three-minute spell that put them four clear in the middle of the first half, and Limerick responded with two goals in the second quarter. Nobody was in control. It was out of control.

Limerick’s Michael Casey and Patrick Horgan of Cork eludes Limerick's Michael Casey to create the space for his goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork brought the kind of energy and aggression that only gives you a fighting chance against Limerick and they forced more turnovers in the middle third than Limerick would ever expect to concede. Their efficiency, especially early on, was terrific. Cork didn’t shoot a wide until the 20th minute, by which time they had 11 points on the scoreboard.

At the other end, though, Limerick posed a persistent goal threat. Patrick Collins made a great save from Aaron Gillane after 11 minutes, dispossessing the Limerick forward as he was about to shoot, just as he had done against Seamus Callanan in Cork a few weeks ago.

Limerick, through, kept creating chances. Gillane hit the post with a kicked effort that was scrambled clear, but the breakthrough finally came after 25 minutes. Niall O’Leary was mugged in possession about 35 metres from the Cork goal, William O’Donoghue picked up the pieces, and while he dealt with a swarm of three Cork defenders, he somehow released the ball to Cathal O’Neill and he produced a cool finish.

Six minutes later they struck again. The rampant Gillane caught a long delivery from Kyle Hayes and fed Seamus Flanagan standing in space a few paces away; from close range Flanagan’s shot was low and firm.

Limerick’s Seamus Flanagan celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with Aaron Gillane. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That put Limerick 2-10 to 0-15 in front, but Cork steadied themselves, and the teams were level by the break, 2-12 to 0-18. When these teams met in last year’s championship Cork had only managed 17 points against Limerick in 70 minutes; beating that in one half of hurling was a measure of Cork’s improvement. And still they came up just short.

Limerick: N Quaid, M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash (0-1), D Byrnes (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-1 65) D Hannon (0-1), K Hayes (0-1), D O’Donovan (0-3), W O’Donoghue (0-1), G Hegarty (0-3), C O’Neill (1-1), T Morrissey (0-2), A Gillane (0-5, 0-2 frees), S Flanagan (1-3), P Casey (0-1). Subs: Richie English for Hannon, 54 mins; D Reidy for O’Neill, 57 mins; C Coughlan for Casey, 64 mins; G Mulcahy for Casey, 65 mins; C Lynch for O’Donovan, 67 mins.

Cork: P Collins, N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue, G Millerick, C Joyce, R Downey, B Roche, L Meade (0-1), T O’Mahony (0-1), D Fitzgibbon (0-4), D Dalton (0-3, 0-2 frees), S Kingston (0-2), P Horgan (1-14, 0-11 frees), S Harnedy (0-4). Subs: B Hayes for Roche 39 mins; C Lehane for O’Mahony 54 mins; P Power for Kingston 58 mins; E Twomey for Meade for 59 mins; S Barrett for Dalton 62 mins.

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).