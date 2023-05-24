Dublin and Kildare secure places in Leinster minor football final

The 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final will be a repeat of last year’s pairing, though Dublin and Kildare secured their places in the decider in very different styles on Wednesday night.

Kildare edged out Meath by a single point, while Dublin’s attack was in blistering form at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, ruthlessly punishing Offaly errors to record a 6-15 to 1-8 win.

A soccer-style finish from Paddy Curry and a powerful low drive from Harry Curley got the Dubs out to a dream start, though Offaly gave themselves a lifeline when they replied with a Cian Bracken goal set up by an incisive run from midfielder Callum Kelly.

Dublin’s Lenny Cahill showed his undoubted talent with a couple of wonderful points, but Offaly were still in the hunt up just before half-time when a misplaced clearance allowed Noah Byrne to dart in on goal and fire in goal number three. Two minutes later, a mishit free across their own goal allowed Curry to intercept and pick out the bottom corner with a precise finish, and the Dubs were 4-4 to 1-2 ahead at the interval.

Offaly made one last surge after half-time when Cameron Egan pointed and they had a chance to follow up with a penalty, but Cillian Murray dived sharply to block Kaelem Bryan’s effort, and further goals from Curley and Luke O’Boyle followed for a rampant Dublin side.

It was all very different at Hawkfield, where Kildare had the bare minimum to spare at the end of a tense and thrilling contest against Meath. Two midfielders – Kildare’s Joey Cunningham and Meath’s Cian Commons – were the stars of the show, shooting 0-4 and 0-5 respectively, with Commons hitting three early points to push Meath 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after 12 minutes.

The second and third quarters belonged to Kildare however as the Lily Whites took over defensively, and eked their way in front through a series of long-range dead ball strikes from goalkeeper Cathal Moore, as well as points from Cunningham, Donnchadh Kinch and Evan Donnelly.

After falling four behind, Meath rallied in the last 10 minutes and twice got within a point, but the clock ultimately beat them as Kildare held out for an 0-13 to 0-12 win.