Kilkenny have to work hard to see off Dublin in Leinster hurling championship

Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

Kilkenny moved a step closer to retaining their provincial title, but had to work hard to see off a spirited Dublin as the Leinster senior hurling championship swung back into action on Saturday evening.

A good scoring run in either half saw the Cats claw Dublin back before taking a grip on the game they would not lose.

Having taken control with a seven-point burst in the first half, six unanswered points in the final quarter helped push Derek Lyng’s side towards victory at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The decisive run, which was scored by TJ Reid (0-2, frees), Man of the Match Richie Reid, Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and Paddy Deegan, gave Kilkenny an eight-point cushion with little over five minutes of normal time left on the clock (0-24 to 0-16).

It was a frustrating end for Dublin, who had been sharp from the off. They weren’t overawed by Kilkenny and moved into a three-point lead inside the opening 11 minutes (0-4 to 0-1), Donal Burke doing most of the damage with three frees.

The Cats looked a little sluggish in the opening stages, but led by Martin Keoghan and David Blanchfield they got back into the fray, Blanchfield scoring one point and making another for Paddy Deegan to level matters by the 14th minute.

While Dublin were still in the reckoning, largely thanks to Donal Burke’s free-taking, Kilkenny began to find their form. Tom Phelan and TJ Reid (three frees) kept them on an even keel before they charged ahead in the final five minutes of the half. Shoring up in defence they pegged Dublin back, the pressure yielding points for Reid (0-2), captain Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan. A lung-bursting run from cornerback saw Mikey Butler also get in on the act, his score giving the Cats a four-point cushion at the break (0-13 to 0-9).

Dublin did close the gap to a point after the restart, Donal Burke chipping in with two points, but Kilkenny hit back almost immediately, Tom Phelan, Reid (free) and Martin Keoghan restoring their interval cushion. Dublin pressed on, but with Kilkenny holding firm across the middle third scoring chances were at a premium for the Dubs, who endured another barren spell.

By the time they found their range again – sub Dara Purcell impressed with two points when introduced – the gap was too great to close. As for Kilkenny, the return of Billy Drennan, sprang from the bench in the closing stages, was another positive point on a satisfactory evening.

Scorers

Kilkenny – TJ Reid (0-10, frees); Paddy Deegan, Tom Phelan (0-3 each); Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody (0-2 each); Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Billy Ryan (0-1 each); Billy Drennan (0-1, free).

Dublin – Donal Burke (0-10, 0-8 frees); Danny Sutcliffe, Mark Grogan, Dara Purcell (0-2 each); Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Donohoe, Daire Gray, Cian Boland, Sean Currie (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Ryan, 53 mins; Cian Kenny for Phelan, 57 mins; Padraig Walsh for Corcoran, 61 mins; Cillian Buckley for R Reid (inj), 64 mins; Billy Drennan for TJ Reid, 70 mins.

Dublin: Sean Brennan; Paddy Doyle, Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth; Conor Donohoe, Conor Burke, Daire Gray; Mark Grogan, Chris O’Leary; Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke, Cian Boland; Sean Currie, Cian O’Sullivan, Paul Crummey. Subs: James Madden for Gray, 46 mins; Alex Considine for Crummey, 48 mins; John Bellew for Grogan, 60 mins; Dara Purcell for Donohoe, 63 mins; Darragh Power for O’Sullivan, 67 mins.

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).