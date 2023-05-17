GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

John Kiely's Limerick travel to Thurles in search of a victory that would guarantee their progression from the Munster championship. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Make-or-break for Limerick

Just a short month ago, as Seán Moran writes, the notion that Limerick would be playing for the future of their summer by the third game of the Munster championship would have been met with amazement by most GAA people. Yet here we are.

John Kiely’s men must now go to Thurles on Sunday to face a revitalised Tipperary side, where only a win will guarantee their progress further than the Munster championship.

Clare’s victory over the defending All-Ireland champions puts them in a dominant position heading to the conclusion of the provincial championship. The Banner have a home game against Cork to contend with this weekend.

New-look championship

The provincial championships concluded, a new-look All-Ireland football championship format gets its first run out this weekend. The pick of the action will likely be found in Killarney or Salthill: Kerry face Mayo at 3pm on Saturday, while Galway welcome Tyrone to Pearse Stadium later the same day, with throw in at 5.15pm.

The latter meet for the first time in the championship since 2004, when the Ulstermen triumphed in a backdoor qualifier match in Croke Park 1-16 to 0-11. Galway, of course, come into this weekend’s tie as provincial champions after a paint-by-numbers win over Sligo two weeks ago. Tyrone have less momentum behind them, having been dumped out of the Ulster championship at the quarter-final stage by Monaghan.

Mayo, like Tyrone, are footballing heavyweights entering the All-Ireland series licking their wounds, following a provincial defeat to Roscommon in the quarter-finals. The task at hand in Killarney will be arguably more difficult than anything they might have faced in the Connacht championship this year. The Cliffords ran the show the last time the Kingdom were out, swatting Clare aside to claim yet another Munster crown.

Tailteann Cup watch

The Tailteann Cup continues this weekend. Early frontrunners such as Down and Cavan should have no problems again when they face Tipperary and London respectively, and Meath – also fancied by some after a restorative win over Tipp last weekend – have little to fear in heading to Dungarvan to face Waterford.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY MAY 20th

Leinster SHC Round 4: Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 6.0 (Streaming on GAAGO)

All-Ireland SFC Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.0 (GAAGO)

All-Ireland SFC Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, 5.15 (GAAGO)

All-Ireland SFC Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, 2.0

Tailteann Cup Group 1 London v Cavan, McGovern Park, 2.0; Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 7.0

Tailteann Cup Group 2 Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, 6.30

Tailteann Cup Group 3 Carlow v Limerick, Dr Cullen Park 3.0; Longford v Wicklow, Pearse Park, 5.0

Tailteann Cup Group 4 Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30; Leitrim v Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 6.0 (GAAGO).

All-Ireland MHC semi-finals: Clare v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, 1.0 (TG4); Cork v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.0 (TG4).

SUNDAY MAY 21st

Leinster SHC Round 4 Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 2.0; Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.0

Munster SHC Round 4 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2.0 (Live on RTÉ2); Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4.0 (Live on RTÉ 2)

All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 2.30

Tailteann Cup Group 2 Tipperary v Down, Semple Stadium, 1.45

Team news

Teams for this weekend’s matches will be announced later on in the week.