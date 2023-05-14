Louth become the latest roadkill as Dublin’s Leinster dominance stretches to 13

Seán Bugler scores Dublin's third goal during the Leinster SFC Final against Louth at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15

It ended with Louth gathering in a circle on the pitch, trying to find some positives having joined the list of roadkill on Dublin’s ruthless dominance of Leinster football. This was 13-in-row, a 21-point victory that equalled Dublin’s largest winning margin from the previous dozen.

By the time Dublin’s lap of honour reached the Canal End, Hill 16 had emptied out. Their latest provincial championship was tucked away and celebrated with all the gusto of revealing the three symbols on a scratch card that show you’ve won another one. It’s both something and nothing at the same time.

Since Wexford lost the 2011 Leinster decider, Louth have now become the sixth county Dublin have broken on provincial final day – joining the casualty ward that has been home to Meath, Westmeath, Kildare and Laois as well.

In one of the most chastening days of Mickey Harte’s managerial career, his side were done by half-time as they trailed 1-12 to 0-6. It got uglier after the break as Dublin started raining in goals. Having waited 13 years to get back to a Leinster final, Louth would have been happy enough for this one to get blown up early.

In front of a crowd of 40,115 at Croke Park, the Louth fairytale had become a nightmare.

The game was decided in a 20-minute period of the first half when Dublin scored 1-10 without reply. Sam Mulroy, who led the scoring charge all afternoon for his side, scored Louth’s opening three points, the third of which was probably the score of the day and put the Wee County 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after a dozen minutes.

Dublin’s James McCarthy punches a kick-out during the Leinster SFC Final against Louth at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But from the 13th to the 33rd minute Dublin seized control of the encounter to build up what even at that stage looked an unassailable lead, 1-12 to 0-3.

The first goal came from a turnover in the 23rd minute when Niall Sharkey, who had made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to prevent a Brian Fenton goal moments earlier, found himself swarmed by Dublin players and lost possession to John Small.

Dublin were suddenly racing through with a five on one situation and the inevitable outcome transpired, Con O’Callaghan squaring for Paul Mannion to slap home from close range.

Louth simply couldn’t get the ball out of their own half during that period and every kick-out seemed to end with a blue wave crashing back towards James Califf’s goal.

But to their credit, Louth did score the last three points of the first half and the opening two of the second, but they were too reliant on Mulroy for scores, and when James McCarthy netted another Dublin goal in the 45th minute, the fear of a hammering was becoming a reality.

Dublin added three more goals before the end and in truth it could have been more. Both teams go forward now to the All-Ireland series. The Leinster Championship is over for another year, finishing up the same way it has done now since 2011. A competition that ceased being one a long time ago.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Daire Newcombe, David Byrne, Lee Gannon; Brian Howard, John Small (0-1), Jack McCaffrey (0-2); Brian Fenton, James McCarthy (1-0); Niall Scully, Seán Bugler (1-3), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3); Paul Mannion (1-1, one free), Con O’Callaghan (0-4, two marks), Cormac Costello (0-5, three frees, one 45).

Subs: Cian Murphy for McCaffrey (31 mins); Paddy Small (1-0) for Scully, Dean Rock (0-1) for Costello (both 52); Colm Basquel (1-0) for Mannion (59); Seán McMahon (0-1) for Howard (63).

LOUTH: James Califf; Dan Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Ciarán Murphy; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Conall McKeever, Ciarán Downey (0-1), Conor Grimes (0-2); Daire McConnon, Sam Mulroy (0-10, seven frees, one 45), Liam Jackson (0-1).

Subs: Craig Lennon (0-1) for McConnon (26 mins); Anthony Williams for Murphy (31); Conall McCaul for Jackson (40); Paul Mathews for Early (55).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).