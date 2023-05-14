Ladies Senior Football: Heavyweights Cork and Kerry book SFC final showdown

Armagh's Niamh Coleman gets past Sophie Slowey and Neasa Byrd of Cavan to score her side’s fifth goal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Holders Cork and Lidl National League Division 1 champions Kerry will contest the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Championship final on Sunday May 28th in Mallow. The provincial heavyweights booked their place in the showpiece decider with victories over Waterford and Tipperary respectively on Sunday.

Goals from Danielle O’Leary and Emma Costello proved pivotal as Kerry made their trip to Bansha a winning one against Tipperary. The Kingdom ran out 2-8 to 1-5 winners against the hosts, who had 1-3 from Emma Morrissey, to set up an eagerly anticipated clash with Cork.

The Rebels, meanwhile, welcomed back Laura Fitzgerald from injury in a 2-10 to 0-4 victory over Waterford in Clonakilty. Fitzgerald came off the bench with nine minutes left and scored 1-2 as Cork advanced from the round-robin phase with this comfortable win.

An early Doireann O’Sullivan goal paved the way for victory for Cork, who will look to retain the provincial silverware against old rivals Kerry in a fortnight’s time.

READ MORE

In Leinster, meanwhile, it will be another Dublin v Meath final on May 28th, with that fixture set for O’Moore Park. Meath scored a 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday, with Emma Duggan collecting six points for the All-Ireland champions.

Laois improved significantly on their loss to provincial champions Dublin but a strong second-half surge took the game away from the hosts, who were just two points adrift at half-time, 0-4 to 0-6.

[ Joanne O’Riordan: A rethink needed on where to showcase top women’s games ]

In Ulster, holders Armagh and Donegal will renew acquaintances in another Senior Championship final – and that game will be played in Clones. Armagh defeated Cavan by 8-14 to 2-7 in Clones to ensure progress, and the Orchard County will target four-in-a-row in a fortnight’s time.

Aimee Mackin bagged 3-7 to continue her remarkable recent run of form, with captain Kelly Mallon adding 2-4 for the rampant Orchard County.

Results

TG4 Leinster Senior Championship

Laois 0-5 Meath 0-15

Munster Senior Championship

Cork 2-10 Waterford 0-4

Tipperary 1-5 Kerry 2-8

Ulster Senior Championship

Cavan 8-14 Armagh 2-7