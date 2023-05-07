Matthew Tierney inspires Galway to first successful defence of Connacht title in 20 years

Galway 2-20 Sligo 0-12

A coronation in Castlebar, a Connacht final that quickly became a procession as Galway maintained their rule over the province with consecutive Nestor Cup triumphs for the first time in two decades.

Matthew Tierney scored 2-7 (2-5 from play) in a game Galway led from the moment of his first goal in the 10th minute until the final whistle. The success moves Galway out on their own at the top of the Connacht roll of honour on 49 titles, one ahead of Mayo.

Sligo, hoping to win only a fourth provincial senior title, were outclassed, outplayed and overpowered by a Galway side much further down the road in terms of their development.

Galway had 10 different scorers, and three forwards nominated for All Stars last year watched the closing stages from the bench – Damien Comer, Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty all taken off during the second half.

And while Galway will be keen to promote this as another victory demonstrating the strength of their collective, Tierney’s performance was as good as any we are likely to see in a provincial final this or any other season.

His two goals gave Galway a 2-7 to 0-5 half-time lead in front of 11,867 spectators at MacHale Park, and by that stage the game was already up for a Sligo side clearly struggling to adjust to the leap in standard.

The Yeats County played Division Four football in the league, and their two championships wins prior to this were over London and New York. Galway, Division One league finalists this year and All-Ireland finalists last summer, were simply a hurdle too far for an improving Sligo side.

And yet Sligo, hoping to harness the momentum of Saturday’s superb All-Ireland under-20 semi-final success, started brightly with the wind at their backs and led 0-3 to 0-1 after five minutes. However, they were outscored 2-6 to 0-2 over the rest of the half.

Tierney’s first goal came at the end of a good move started by a defence-splitting John Daly pass to Comer, with the Galway full forward then squaring across the face of the goal where Tierney placed the ball brilliantly to the top corner.

Matthew Tierney celebrates scoring the second goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Comer was again involved in the second goal, seizing on an overhit pass across the middle of the pitch that left Sligo exposed at the back. He again offloaded to Tierney, who this time showed good composure to round goalkeeper Daniel Lyons before tapping home, 2-5 to 0-4.

Ian Burke received a black card just at the end of the first half, but even at a numerical disadvantage during his time in the sinbin, Galway outscored Sligo 0-4 to 0-2 during the opening ten minutes after the break.

Galway were comfortable at that stage, and the Tribesmen march onwards towards the All-Ireland series looking like a team on a mission in 2023. Kings of Connacht again, but harbouring aspirations of conquering so much more.

GALWAY: Conor Gleeson; John McGrath, Seán Kelly (0-1), Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh (0-1), John Daly, Cillian McDaid (0-1); Peter Cooke (0-1), John Maher; Matthew Tierney (2-7, 0-1f, 0-1 45), Shane Walsh (0-2, frees), Johnny Heaney (0-2); Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Ian Burke (0-2). Subs: Cathal Sweeney (0-2) for Walsh (42 mins); Dessie Conneely for Finnerty (46 mins); Cian Hernon for McDaid (49 mins); Tomo Culhane (0-1) for Comer (60 mins); Paul Kelly for Maher (63 mins)

SLIGO: Daniel Lyons; Nathan Mullen, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons; Luke Towey, Brian Cox, Darragh Cummins (0-3); Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne (0-1); Finnian Cawley, Paul McNamara, Pat Spillane (0-1); Keelan Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-4, 2f), Niall Murphy (0-3, 1f, 1 45). Subs: Mikey Gordon for K Cawley (42 mins); Gerard O’Kelly Lynch for Lally (49 mins); Patrick O’Connor for Spillane (49 mins); Mark Walsh for Cummins (53 mins); Alan Reilly for F Cawley (65 mins)

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)