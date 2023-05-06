Cork save their skin with late goals as they secure thrilling draw against Tipperary

Cork 4-19 Tipperary 2-25

It is far too soon to make sense of this, but not everything needs an explanation. On a breathless night, a game that had been firmly in Tipperary’s grip exploded in fireworks until every outcome was possible. After a blizzard of scores in the last 10 minutes they fell exhausted into each other’s arms, all square.

Both teams missed a long-range free to maybe win the game deep in stoppage-time, but it would have been a travesty if a game like this had been decided in the end by a dead ball. The closing 10 or 12 minutes was the most dazzling, intoxicating, spellbinding hurling you could imagine. Points and goals were traded up and down the field like nobody knew their value.

When the dust settles, though, Tipp will know they let this game slip. Cork lost the lead in the 13th minute and never regained it and in both halves Tipp built a five-point advantage. That’s never an entirely comfortable position in a hurling match, but Tipp were on top in every way that mattered and the Cork attack was disarmed for long stretches of the second half.

Ultimately, though, Cork conjured a couple of goals to save their skin, both of them beautifully created. Darragh Fitzgibbon applied the finishing touch to a ground stroke by Conor Lehane, that might have crossed the line of its own volition, and then, in the second minute of stoppage-time, Fitzgibbon played a terrific pass for Brian Hayes to deflect the ball to the net.

Hayes’s goal brought the sides level, but there was still time for Patrick Collins to make an astonishing save, charging off his line as Séamus Callanan was about to pull the trigger, and making a courageous, perfectly timed flick, just like the one Nickie Quaid executed against Séamus Harnedy in the 2018 semi-final.

Callanan recovered his composure to gather the ball and put Tipp in front again, but from the next puck out Shane Kingston brought Cork level for the last time.

For the second game in row Tipp conceded a big score, and that will concern them, but they have such firepower at the other end of the field that they will have a puncher’s chance against anybody. They lost Jason Forde to injury after just 15 minutes, and they couldn’t replace his exceptional efficiency from dead balls, but they had 10 different scorers from play, and Mark Kehoe once again made a huge contribution off the bench.

Cork's Patrick Horgan in action during the game against Tipperary at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Tipp played with the breeze in the first half, but the ebb and flow of the game was dictated by more powerful elements. When Tipp ramped up their aggression in the middle of the half, and blitzed Cork with turnovers and overloads, they went on a rampage of scoring.

In a 15-minute spell they swamped Cork by 0-10 to 0-1, including six unanswered points in a row. Having trailed by four points after just five minutes, they led by five after half an hour, without even a goal to accelerate the turnaround.

Séamus Kennedy, Alan Tynan and Noel McGrath took control in the middle third of the field and Cork lost all of the directness that had characterised their play in the early stages.

Having failed to score a goal in their opening game Cork were clearly minded not to allow that omission again. In the first 10 minutes they created three clear goalscoring chances but took only one. Patrick Horgan put his effort wide and Brian Roche had his shot blocked.

In between, Declan Dalton scored Cork’s first goal after five minutes, seizing on a Tipp puck-out that had gone astray, and driving straight at the vacant space. Barry Hogan left his line to put pressure on the Cork wing forward, but Dalton kept his head and found the net with a dainty forehand lob.

That put Cork 1-2 to 0-1 in front, but they scored just once in the next 10 minutes, and just once more again in the following 10 minutes – both of them Horgan frees. Cork couldn’t get their hands on the ball in launch positions, and what ball went in was rushed or misplaced.

All year, though, Pat Ryan has spoken about finding players with character and in the end resilience saved them.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, D Cahalane; G Mellerick, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, T O’Connell; D Dalton (1-2, two frees), D Fitzgibbon (1-1), S Barrett; R O’Flynn (1-0), P Horgan (0-8, five frees, two 65s), S Harnedy (0-3).

Subs: S Kingston (0-3) for O’Flynn (35 mins); C Lehane (0-1) for Barrett (43); T O’Mahony (0-1) for E Downey (49); L Meade for Roche (55); B Hayes (1-0) for Harnedy (69).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; R Maher, B O’Mara, D McCormack; A Tynan (0-4), N McGrath (0-1); S Kennedy (0-3), G O’Connor (1-3, three frees), C Stakelum (0-1); J Forde (0-4, three frees), J Morris (0-3), S Ryan (0-1).

Subs: M Kehoe (1-4) for Forde (16 mins); C Bowe for Ryan (h-t); J McGrath for O’Connor (53); E Heffernan for Stakelum, S Callanan (0-1) for Bowe (both 69).