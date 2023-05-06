Conor Whelan scores hat-trick of goals in first 25 minutes as Galway hammer Westmeath

Galway's Declan McLoughlin scores Galway’s sixth goal despite the attempt of Johnny Bermingham of Westmeath to block during the Leinster SHC game at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Westmeath 0-17 Galway 6-33

It was all too easy for Henry Shefflin’s Galway as Conor Whelan bagged a hat-trick of goals against a weak Westmeath outfit in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

Ironically, Niall O’Brien nudged the home team ahead from a second-minute free but Galway settled quickly and they were 0-6 to 0-2 after 13 minutes, the first three points coming from Evan Niland (including two frees). On the quarter-hour mark, Whelan cut in goalwards and he gave the generally impressive Noel Conaty no chance to score his first goal.

Six minutes later, Whelan doubled his goal haul, with Conaty unlucky not to keep his low shot out. Joe Fortune’s charges responded with what proved to be their only two points from play in the half, courtesy of former Galway player Davy Glennon and Joey Boyle.

Great approach play by Liam Collins and Kevin Cooney teed up Whelan for his third goal in the 25th minute. Four minutes later, Brian Concannon rifled an unstoppable shot to the roof of the Lake County net. Some quality Galway points ensued and they led by 4-16 to 0-7 at the break.

Hat-trick hero Whelan was replaced at half-time, but the Tribesmen’s fifth goal still arrived less than three minutes after play resumed, Kevin Cooney the man on target on this occasion.

Cormac Boyle had Westmeath’s best goal chance in the 48th minute, but he was denied by Éanna Murphy. Impressive sub Declan McLoughlin raised the winners’ sixth green flag in the 64th minute after producing a great catch. Overall, Galway had 13 different scorers in what was a very facile win by any standards.

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; A Craig, C Shaw, J Bermingham; T Doyle, R Greville (0-1), C McCormack; G Greville (0-1), C Boyle; K Regan, N O’Brien (0-10, nine frees), J Boyle (0-1); D Williams, D Glennon (0-2), E Keyes.

Subs: S McGovern for Craig (h-t), D McNicholas (0-1) for Williams, C Doyle (0-1) for Regan (both 46 mins), D Clinton for Boyle (55), P Clarke for Keyes (69).

GALWAY: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion (0-1), D Burke (0-2), F Burke; C Fahy (0-1), J Cooney; B Concannon (1-3), C Mannion (0-4), C Whelan (3-1); E Niland (0-10, six frees, one 65), K Cooney (1-2), L Collins (0-4).

Subs: D McLoughlin (1-2) for Whelan (h-t), S Linnane (0-1) for J Cooney, E Lawless for D Burke (both 43 mins), J Ryan (0-1) for Concannon (53), M McManus (0-1) for Collins (61).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).