Kilkenny referees withdraw services from weekend club games over threatening letter sent to official

Kilkenny referees have withdrawn their services from club matches this weekend in protest at a threatening and abusive letter sent to one match official who had taken charge of a minor hurling league fixture.

The county board issued a sympathetic statement, calling on supporters to acknowledge and respect the vital role of match officials and All-Ireland hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks also posted their support on social media.

The Shamrocks GAA club stands with the referees decision for strike action. No GAA officials should stand for any type of abuse on or off the pitch. — Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) April 28, 2023

“The Shamrocks GAA club stands with the referees’ decision for strike action. No GAA officials should stand for any type of abuse on or off the pitch.”

The decision to strike was taken after a meeting between referees and the county board on Thursday night.

READ MORE

The board issued the following statement:

“Kilkenny county board has been informed that its referees are withdrawing their services this weekend (Friday to Monday inclusive) to highlight incidents of abuse directed at match officials in recent times.

“Kilkenny GAA does not condone any abusive behaviour and fully supports the GAA ethos of respecting our match officials. Our match officials are integral to the provision of games and all members of the GAA family, players, mentors, and supporters must acknowledge and respect this going forward.

“Kilkenny GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”