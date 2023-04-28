GAA commission independent review into safeguarding policies at Crossmaglen Rangers

Former Crossmaglen Rangers treasurer Thomas McKenna was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to 162 offences against 23 male victims. Photograph: Pacemaker

The GAA has announced details of an independent review of child and adult safeguarding policies relating to Crossmaglen Rangers.

The announcement comes after the recent conviction and imprisonment of Thomas McKenna, the former treasurer of the south Armagh club, who last week pleaded guilty to 162 offences against 23 male victims, including sex crimes against young boys dating back over three decades, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the GAA outlined.

“As previously announced, the GAA has commissioned an independent review of the Child and Adult Safeguarding Policies, Procedures and Practices relating to Crossmaglen Rangers Cumann Lúthchleas Gael (CLG), arising from reported abuse during the period 1989-2018 and the conviction of Thomas McKenna.

“Michael Lynch, a former senior investigation officer with the Garda National Child Protection Unit will lead the review. Michael has also acted as a safeguarding consultant to the United Nations, European Commission, Scouting Ireland and the Council of Europe.

“Two liaison persons have also been appointed to assist the Review team, Louise Monaghan, an independent safeguarding consultant and trainer and Barney Herron, former senior social worker with the Family and Childcare Programme with Belfast Trust and currently employed as an independent safeguarding consultant and is the GAA County Antrim Children’s Officer in a voluntary capacity.

“Should any person wish to make contact with the Review team they may do so in confidence at review.cmr@gmail.com.

“We urge anyone else who has been abused by Mr McKenna to contact the PSNI on 101, in an emergency call 999. Anyone who is affected by this event may avail of services provided by NSPCC (0808 800 5000), Nexus on (02890 326803 or 02871 260566) or Lifeline. 0808 808 8000 for support.”