Mick Loftus: An All-Ireland winner, GAA president, referee, doctor and an inspiration

Mayo GAA legend Dr Mick Loftus also practised as a GP in Crossmolina for many years and served as coroner for North Mayo.

Dr Mick Loftus, who has died at 93, was one of the most active public figures to have held the office of GAA president.

His involvement in the affairs of the association spanned decades as a player, referee, administrator and ultimately president and in the years afterwards he became well known as an opponent of alcohol sponsorship of sport as well as a tireless advocate of the rights of older members of society.

His death severs the last living link with the great and by now, almost mythical Mayo teams of the early 1950s, who won back-to-back All-Irelands in 1950 and ‘51 and with whom he was a match-day panellist in the latter year.

That wasn’t the sum of his All-Ireland achievements, having played in the minor final of 1947 when Mayo were defeated by Tyrone. He would go on to win junior All-Irelands in 1950 and ‘57.

Born in Kiltoom, Roscommon, his family moved to Crossmolina when he was a toddler and it was as a Mayo man that his lifelong association with the GAA would be recognised. He was named Mayo Man of the Year in 1983.

Educated at St Murdach’s College, Ballina and University College Galway with whom he won three Sigerson Cup medals, in 1948, 1950 and 1954 as a medical student.

In 1981, he recalled for the Sigerson Cup programme produced by hosts Maynooth that college training had been exceptionally rigorous in the month before the tournament, with two-hour training sessions, Monday to Friday, combined with physical exercises and tactical discussion that evening in the Aula Maxima.

When his playing career ended, he was a distinguished intercounty referee, who was known for his strict but fair officiating, taking charge of All-Ireland football finals in 1965 – when he sent off three players – and 1968.

It was as an administrator that he became best known. He served as chair of the Connacht Council and also of the GAA committee, established to plan events for Centenary Year in 1984, during which he was elected president of the association.

During his presidency, Ireland travelled to Australia for the first international rules series played there. He also signalled a thaw in relations with other sports, in his first presidential address by characterising them not as “competing with the GAA” but “in rivalry, friendly rivalry with other sporting organisations”.

In 1988 he stated the association’s implacable opposition to political violence in a turbulent time for Northern Ireland.

Dr Mick Loftus practised as a GP in Crossmolina for many years and served as coroner for North Mayo.

Although he only took up running as a recreational exercise in his 50s, he went on to compete for Ireland in the World Senior Games in St George Utah, winning four medals in the 75-79 age category in 2006.

He was known for his opposition to alcohol sponsorship of sport – detailing the damage caused by drink, which he encountered in his medical life – and during his presidency even advertisements were not printed in All-Ireland programmes. An opponent of the Guinness sponsorship of the hurling championship in 1995, he refused to attend All-Ireland finals until 2012 by which stage the company was no longer the title sponsor.

As an advocate for the rights of senior citizens, Mick Loftus was recognised in 2010 when one of the winners of the All-Ireland Inspirational Life awards, an all-island initiative to recognise the contribution of older people to society.

In his final address as president, he could have been summarising his own contribution to the association.

“I am proud of the GAA. I have seen it as an organisation of ordinary people who, with unbelievable unity of purpose, display a commitment which no money could ever buy.”