Keelan Sexton’s goal the difference as Clare see off Limerick to book final date with Kerry

Clare's Keenan Sexton is challenged by Paul Maher of Limerick during the Munster SHC semi-final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Limerick 0-16 Clare 1-16

A Keelan Sexton goal after just two minutes proved to be the difference as Clare set up a Munster SFC final showdown with All-Ireland champions Kerry in two weeks’ time thanks to a three-point win over Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

After the Banner led by three points at half time – 1-7 to 0-7 – both sides, who were both relegated from Division Two earlier this season, were level four times in the final 15 minutes before Clare restored their three-point lead in the dying moments.

Clare, looking to book their place in their first Munster final in 11 years, started the brightest and were a goal ahead inside just two minutes.

Sexton eased past Limerick corner back Brian Fanning before finding space and as Mike Donovan and Seán O’Dea fast approached the Kilmurry Ibrickane full forward did not hesitate and found the net for the game’s only goal.

Limerick responded well however as Cathal Downes and James Naughton quickly cancelled out a Jamie Malone point. But, by midway through the opening half Colm Collins’s side had restored their three-point advantage with Eoin Cleary and Dermot Coughlan getting their name on the scoreboard.

The hosts were much-improved in the second quarter and three Limerick points in a row narrowed the deficit to just one as the half-hour mark approached.

Both sides exchanged points before a superb Pearse Ellis point and a Sexton effort from play gave Clare a three-point lead at the half-time break – 1-07 to 0-7 in favour of the Banner.

After the restart, Clare started the brightest and looked to have the momentum when Banner captain Eoin Cleary led by example to slot over a well-worked point. However, Limerick scored six of the next seven scores to go in front by the 55th minute.

Three Naughton frees, either side of a well-worked point from Sexton, had Limerick back to within two points of Clare yet again.

With 20 minutes gone in the second half, Limerick took the lead for the first time after a Hugh Bourke mark completed an impressive return of five points without response.

Sexton stopped the rot for Clare in the 56th minute to draw the Banner level – the visitors’ first score in 13 minutes.

From here on in, both sides were level on three separate occasions and after Stephen Ryan superbly saved a Brian Donovan shot on goal, just minutes from time, Clare scored three of the last four points to secure the well-deserved three-point win.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (0-1, free); Mike Donovan, Seán O’Dea (0-1), Brian Fanning; Barry Coleman (0-2), Iain Corbett (capt), Jim Liston; Cillian Fahy (0-2), Cathal Downes (0-2); Cian Sheehan, Colm McSweeney, Paul Maher; James Naughton (0-3, three frees), Brian Donovan (0-1), Peter Nash (0-1).

Subs: Hugh Bourke (0-3, one mark) for Corbett (h-t); Gordon Brown for Liston (51); Davey Lyons for Nash (63); Tony McCarthy for Maher (70).

CLARE: Stephen Ryan; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan (0-1), Cillian Rouine (0-1); Ciarán Russell, Jamie Malone (0-1), Daniel Walsh (0-1); Darragh Bohannon, Cathal O’Connor; Pearse Lillis (0-1), Emmet McMahon (0-2), Dermot Coughlan (0-1); Eoin Cleary (capt) (0-4, two frees), Keelan Sexton (1-4), Pádraic Collins.

Subs: Ronan Lanigan for Brennan (h-t); Darren O’Neill for Bohannon (41 mins); Gavin Cooney for Coughlan (45), Ikem Ugweru for Doherty (56), Mark McInerney for Collins (60).

Referee: Liam Devaney (Mayo).