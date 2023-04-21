Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton all in Dublin squad for championship opener

Returned Dublin All Stars Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton have all been named in Dessie Farrell’s match-day panel for Sunday’s first defence of their Leinster title, against Laois in Portlaoise.

McCaffrey hasn’t played championship for the county since Jim Gavin’s last match in 2019 All-Ireland replay, which he departed injured. The following year he withdrew from the panel in Farrell’s first season, only agreeing to return last autumn.

He had impressive cameos in the league against Cork and Clare but was injured for later league outings. Mannion came on as a replacement in the Division two final win over Derry, scoring a goal from a penalty. He hasn’t played championship since the 2020 winter All-Ireland final when Dublin completed a six-in-a-row.

Former captain Cluxton sent a jolt through the football world when suddenly reappearing after three years’ absence in the match-day panel for the final regulation fixture against Louth. At 41, he didn’t see game-time in the league but is named on the panel for Sunday.

The goalkeeper, a former FOTY, hasn’t played at all for Dublin since 2019. Incumbent David O’Hanlon enjoyed a good league, as replacement for Cluxton’s successor Evan Comerford, who after groin surgery has missed the current season to date.

DUBLIN: David O’Hanlon; Eoin Murchan, David Byrne, Daire Newcombe; James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Seán Bugler, Colm Basquel, Ciarán Kilkenny; Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan, Ross McGarry.

Subs: Stephen Cluxton, Cian Murphy, Cormac Costello, Craig Dias, Brian Howard, Seán MacMahon, Jack McCaffrey, Lorcan O’Dell, Killian O’Gara, Dean Rock, Niall Scully.