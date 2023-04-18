Gaelic Games

Munster minor hurling: Limerick and Cork to face off for a place in the final

Clare prove to be too ravenous for Cork to handle in O’Garney Park Sixmilebridge

Eoin Brennan
Tue Apr 18 2023 - 21:55

Limerick and Cork will face-off in TUS Gaelic Grounds next Tuesday (7pm) for a place in the Munster Minor Hurling Final following a dramatic penultimate round.

With the tabletoppers both protecting flawless starts, Clare greater need proved too ravenous for Cork to handle in O’Garney Park Sixmilebridge as a relentless Banner hit as many wides as scores to eventually find their rhythm to fire seven of the last eight points and soar to a fully merited 0-17 to 0-12 victory.

That win, inspired by spinal defenders Ronan Keane and James Hegarty along with Michael Collins and Eoin Oige Fanning, cemented Clare’s passage in the semi-final where they will meet the loser of next week’s derby showdown.

Limerick meanwhile did manage to survive a similar ambush from hosts Tipperary in what was a thrilling 1-23 to 1-22 encounter that realistically could have gone either way in a see-saw finale in FBS Semple Stadium Thurles on Tuesday evening.

Nothing but a victory would suffice for holders Tipperary to remain in contention for a place in the knock-out stages and it made them dangerous opponents for a previously unbeaten Limerick.

Led by Robbie Ryan who raided for nine first-half points, Tipperary managed to edge 0-12 to 0-10 in front by the break but Limerick soon seized control on the restart with Darren Collopy (3) and substitute Patrick Kearney (2) helping their sides to a 0-17 to 0-13 advantage by the two-thirds mark.

Game over? Not quite as a Sam Rowan goal inspired a grandstand finish that saw the Premier inch two clear entering the final 10 minutes. Crucially Limerick never reached for the panic button however as a Robert O’Farrell goal and a Jack Cosgrove point at the death finally inch a relieved Limerick over the line.

