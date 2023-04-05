Ben Cunningham scores 1-13 as Cork beat Tipperary to top Munster Under-20 round-robin

Cork's Brion Saunderson during his team's win over Tipperary on Wednesday night. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Cork 1-28 Tipperary 1-19

Ben Cunningham scored 1-13 as Cork moved to the top of the Munster Under-20 hurling championship table with their second victory at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Wednesday night.

They recovered from a slow start to inflict a first defeat on Tipperary, who began with a draw against Clare.

In the first-half, Tipp led by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5 after 21 minutes, but Cork finished very strongly, outscoring their opponents by 0-7 to 0-1 in the remainder to take a one-point advantage into the second-half.

READ MORE

Cork dictated matters on the resumption, Cunningham pouncing for the opening goal after 38 minutes following a fine Adam O’Sullivan pass for a 1-15 to 0-13 lead.

They swept seven in front, when Tipp goaled via Sean Kenneally eight minutes from the end of regulation time but Cork powered on to an emphatic win.

CORK: B Saunderson; S Daly, S Kingston, D O’Sullivan (0-1); J Dwyer, E Downey, M Mullins; T O’Connell (0-2), A O’Sullivan; C Walsh (0-2), B Cunningham (1-13, eight from frees), W Buckley (0-3); B Keating, D Healy (0-3), J Leahy (0-2).

Subs: T Wilk for Keating (27 mins), R O’Sullivan (0-1) for Healy and E O’Leary (0-1) for Leahy (40 mins), C Doolan for Walsh (58 mins).

TIPPERARY: E Horgan; D Slattery, R Doyle, L Shanahan; J Morris, C Quinn, M Corcoran; J Caesar (0-1), D Stakelum, (0-2); S Kenneally (1-2), P McGarry (0-3), E Ryan (0-1); J Leamy (0-8, six from frees, one from a ‘65), T Cahill (0-1), J Fogarty.

Subs: C McCormack for Fogarty (half-time), P Ryan for Corcoran (42 mins), M Fitzpatrick for Morris (46 mins), D McCarthy (0-1) for Cahill (50 mins), S Dee for E Ryan (54 mins).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).