Leinster Under-20 football round-up: Louth come from nine down to beat Wicklow

Louth pulled off a remarkable comeback victory over Wicklow to advance to the quarter finals of the Under-20 Leinster championship.

Trailing by nine points before halftime, Seán Reynolds inspired his side to their first ever win at the grade since the age changed in 2017. Reynolds smashed home 2-2 in the second half and most importantly, the winner, after Cillian Taaffe levelled. Despite the fightback, Wicklow looked to have absolved the turnaround when Louth went down to 14 men.

Joe Prendergast had Wicklow fully in control before the break and then Dan Cooney found the net before the finishing flurry from the hosts. Louth will now take on Kildare after Westmeath finished top of Group 3 with a seven point win over Wexford. Morgan Ellis gave the Yellow Bellies hope at the start of the second period but Shane Hanley’s goal quashed that.

With Dublin already qualified as Group 2 winners before a ball was kicked, they pulled up the handbrake somewhat in Faithful fields and knocked winless Offaly out. Dublin senior panellist Greg McEneaney gave the visitors an injection they showed for a dominant first half with a goal in the opening quarter. Offaly midfielder John Furlong did reply before the interval to make it 1-6 to 1-4.

READ MORE

A brace of points from All-Ireland winner Jaime Guing had the hosts level shortly after half time but Dublin would prevail. Luke Breathnach made an appearance off the bench to notch a brace as the visitors kicked the last four points of the game.

Late points from Colin Dunne and goalkeeper Conor Brown saw Laois top the group at Meath’s expense in a shoot-out in O’Moore Park. The young royals led all the way until Dunne’s point and David Costello finished the job with a goal. Laois will now go straight into the semi-finals and Meath will play neighbours Westmeath. Longford also beat Carlow in a dead rubber in Group 1.

Louth 2-12 Wicklow 2-11

Offaly 1-9 Dublin 1-15

Carlow 0-9 Longford 1-8

Laois 1-12 Meath 1-7

Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 1-9