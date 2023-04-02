Division One final: Mayo’s resurgence continues as Galway held at bay

Mayo’s season of rejuvenation continued in Croke Park on Sunday in the Allianz Football League final. They hit the front early and held off determined attempts by provincial rivals Galway to wrest back control of the match. Foundation stone of the winning performance was goalkeeper Colm Reape, who kicked three points and made a number of inspired saves to keep Galway at bay.

Before a crowd of 45,041, the new management of Kevin McStay crowned a most encouraging start to the year with the county’s 10th league title. They will shelve their satisfaction, as next week the championship begins with a Connacht quarter-final against Roscommon.

Mayo started like they wanted to finish early. Zipping all over the attack, their forwards took on the Galway defence and made openings which they exploited. By the eighth minute they were three clear. Reape came out of goals to kick a free. James Carr kicked a great point from out on the right wing and an off-the-ball foul gave Ryan O’Donoghue the chance to convert a free.

Galway’s first score came from a familiar source. Seán Kelly launched a counter-attack from full back and his ball into Robert Finnerty was popped up for John Maher, who was straight in on goal.

Reape saved well with his feet but Kelly was on hand to scoop up the rebound and fist the point.

Mayo pressed on undeterred. It wasn’t just the forwards who had the upper hand. The defence was sharp. Jack Coyne had the edge in his dealings with Finnerty, winning three of the first four possessions contested between them.

They also added three further points, the pick of them a mark by O’Donoghue, expertly fed by O’Shea.

Mayo lost the initiative in the second quarter as Galway settled and began to shut them down in attack and edge their way back on to the scoreboard. Four unanswered points closed the margin to one by the time John Maher squeezed over the fifth point.

Reape’s eventful day continued when he was dubiously yellow-carded after a collision following a contest for a loose ball that Johnny Heaney flicked wide.

Injury time after that incident ran to five minutes and Mayo got back on track with two pointed frees to establish a three-point half-time lead, 0-7 to 0-4.

Mayo’s Aidan O'Shea celebrates after beating Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

After the break Finnerty’s travails were reversed, as he took a fine mark, which was pointed, and added another within minutes to reduce the deficit to a minimum. Kelly and Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson combined to keep out a goal after efforts from Jordan Flynn and Carr but Reape converted the resulting 45.

The same pattern continued: Galway cutting the margin and Mayo getting away to open it up again. A series of frees kept the winners ticking over – O’Shea the source of four throughout the match.

Galway hit speed bumps. Shane Walsh, whose form had been picking up, began to struggle on the dead ball and Damien Comer, who had come in before half-time, for Heaney had a free ruled out by Hawk-Eye.

One sequence at the end summarised Mayo’s ascendancy. Firstly Coyne, who had reasserted himself in the contest with Finnerty, took a brilliant catch at the start of injury time and a minute later he was up the other end swinging over the insurance point for 0-14 to 0-10.

As captain Paddy Durcan said in his presentation speech, it’s on to Castlebar next week.

Mayo: Colm Reape (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 ‘45′); Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Jack Coyne (0-1); Stephen Coen (capt), Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan (capt; 0-1); Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor; Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn (0-1); Aidan O’Shea, James Carr (0-1), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-7, 0-5f, 0-2m).

Subs: Eoghan McLoughlin for McBrien (half-time), Tommy Conroy for Carr (56 mins), Darryl McHale for McDonagh (66 mins), Tuohy for Ruane (70 mins), Pádraig O’Hora for Coyne (73 mins),

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Kelly (capt; 0-1), Seán Fitzgerald; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cian Hernon; Paul Conroy, John Maher (0-1); Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke (0-1); Robert Finnerty (0-2, 0-1m), Shane Walsh (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1 ‘45′), Cathal Sweeney.

Subs: Damien Comer for Culhane (33 mins), Jack Glynn for Hernon (half-time), Tomo Culhane (0-1) for Finnerty (62 mins), Daniel O’Flaherty for Sweeney (65, Dessie Conneely for Conroy (72 mins)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)