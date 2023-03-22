National Football League permutations: Four teams vying to meet Mayo in Division One final

Division One

Sunday (1.45): Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium; Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park; Tyrone v Armagh, Omagh; Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

What we know: Mayo have qualified for the final (no matter what happens at home against Monaghan) for the second successive year, and for the third time in five seasons. Kevin McStay’s team are still unbeaten, securing a final place in six games.

Galway (eight points), Kerry, Roscommon and Tyrone (all on six points) can make the final too; all four could end up on eight points, in which case scoring difference would decide who face Mayo.

A win or draw against Kerry would be enough to earn Galway a place in the final, irrespective of results elsewhere. Galway are seeking their first win over Kerry since 2018; Kerry have won four times since then, including by four points in last year’s All-Ireland final.

What we don’t know: Donegal (three points) are virtually relegated, needing to beat Roscommon, then pray other results go their way, otherwise it’s Division Two for 2024. Either Monaghan (four points) or Armagh (five points) will probably join them, but Roscommon, Kerry and Tyrone aren’t entirely safe yet, though again depending on some unlikely permutations. Tyrone are at home to Armagh, and they met twice last year, with Armagh winning both.

Division Two

Sunday (2.0): Clare v Limerick, Ennis; Dublin v Louth, Croke Park; Kildare v Meath, Newbridge; Cork v Derry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

What we know: Derry will be promoted, returning to Division One for the first time since 2015. Limerick and Clare will be relegated, Limerick dropping back to Division Three after one season. Clare were last down in 2016, and their meeting on Sunday has no bearing on their fate.

What we don’t know: The second promotion slot will go to either Dublin or Louth, who meet in Croke Park in a straight shoot-out. Dublin are bidding to return to the top flight after one season in Division Two, Louth were last in Division One in 2007, Mickey Harte’s team seeking a remarkable third successive promotion. It’s their first league meeting since 1997, when Louth won a Division Two game by two points in Parnell Park. Given the potential impact on the Sam Maguire this summer, the fifth and six places may also prove crucial.

Division Three

Tipperary are already relegated, but Offaly could yet earn promotion. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Saturday (2.0) Longford v Antrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park; Sunday (2.0): Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni; Westmeath v Tipperary, TEG Cusack Park; Offaly v Down, Glenisk O’Connor Park;

What we know: Cavan, who came up from Division Four this season, will be promoted for the second successive time. Tipperary and Longford will be relegated, Tipperary returning to Division Four after being promoted at the end of last season, while Longford were last in the bottom rung in 2015.

What we don’t know: The second promotion slot is between Fermanagh (on 10 points) and Offaly (on eight points). If Fermanagh can beat Cavan then they will go up. If Offaly win against Down, and Fermanagh lose, then Offaly will go up. If Down and Offaly draw, then Fermanagh will also go up. Offaly beat Down by a point in last year’s league.

Division Four

Saturday (5.30): Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Sunday (1.0): London v Laois, McGovern Park Ruislip; Waterford v Wicklow, Fraher Field; Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon.

What we know: Four teams still have it all to play for in the final round, with Sligo (on 10 points), Leitrim, Laois, Wicklow (on eight points) still vying for the two promotion places. The permutations are complex, the key fixture being Leitrim against Sligo, given that a win or draw would secure promotion for Sligo. They beat Leitrim twice last year, winning the League clash by six points and the Tailteann Cup quarter-final on penalties after the sides finished level in extra-time.

After that, scoring difference or head-to-head will likely come into play, though Laois will fancy their chances against London, without a win this season. Wicklow beat Waterford by eight points in their last league clash in 2020.