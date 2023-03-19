Derry book Division Two final slot as they see off Clare by 10 points

Shane McGuigan hit five points in Derry's win over Clare in Owenbeg. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Derry 0-14 Clare 0-4

Derry defeated Clare by 10 points at Owenbeg to confirm both promotion and a Division Two final.

The visitors dominated both possession and territory for the first 15 minutes of play but will have been disappointed to see the scoreboard reading 0-3 to no score to a much more economical opponent.

The Banner County crashed up against the Derry defensive wall on countless forages forward and they would wait until the 28th minute before Emmet McMahon earned the unenviable distinction of hitting Clare’s first shot of the game, which dropped short in to the arms of Odhrán Lynch.

The home side sucked up all that early Clare pressure and then picked off their opponent with typical efficiency. Niall Loughlin opened the Derry scoring ledger with their first attack, and in just eight more attacks they had hit seven points.

By half-time the home side led 0-9 to 0-0 without really finding top gear.

Shane McGuigan accounted for three of those scores with Ethan Doherty – outstanding in the opening half – hitting a brace. Conor Glass and Conor Doherty both scored monster points apiece as is rapidly becoming their trademarks.

Pearse Lillis finally opened Clare’s account in the 43rd minute but between times Gareth McKinless, Shane McGuigan and Benny Heron stretched the Derry lead to 0-12 to 0-1.

With victory confirmed the home side took the foot off the pedal and were guilty of a number of uncharacteristically sloppy errors. Padraic Collins’s black card left the Banner a man down for 10 minutes midway through the second half but his side still managed to knock over a couple of scores through McMahon, with a brace, and Dermot Coughlan.

But this was once again Derry’s day. Ethan Doherty scored his third point of the day and when McGuigan hit point number five for himself it left Derry 10-point victors.

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; P McGrogan, C Doherty (0-1), G McKinless (0-1); C Glass (0-1), B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy (0-1), E Doherty (0-3); B Heron (0-1), S McGuigan (0-5, two frees), N Loughlin (0-1).

Subs: P Cassidy for E McEvoy (40 mins), S Downey for C Doherty (55), C McGuckian for B Heron (63), M Downey for N Loughlin (64), O’Donnell for B Rogers (67).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lannigan; C Russell, P Lillis (0-1), A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan (0-1); I Ugweru, K Sexton, E McMahon (0-2).

Subs: C Rouine for A Sweeney, P Collins for I Ugweru (both h-t), G Cooney for C Russell (43 mins), M Garry for R Lannigan (54), B Rouine for M Doherty (63)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)