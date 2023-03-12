Offaly football manager Liam Kearns dies aged 61

The GAA community is in mourning after the sudden passing of Offaly senior football manager Liam Kearns.

Originally from Kerry, Kearns was a highly regarded intercounty manager from spells in charge of Limerick, Laois and Tipperary. He was appointed Offaly manager last August.

A statement from the Offaly County Board read: “Offaly GAA is devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns. In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA.

“Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel and Laura. May he rest in peace.”