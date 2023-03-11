Weekend hurling previews: Unbeaten Tipp and Waterford face off in Thurles

Tipperary's Bryan O’Mara and Conor McCarthy challenge Dublin's Sean Currie during the recent league clash in Croke Park. O'Meara's return to action is a boost for manager Liam Cahill. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Saturday

Allianz National Hurling League, Division 1B

Tipperary v Waterford , FBD Semple Stadium, 7.15 [Live on TG4] – The two unbeaten sides in 1B meet in Thurles with the winner in pole position for the play-offs. Liam Cahill has done a good job of reconstituting Tipp despite some bad luck with injuries.

On the credit side, Bryan O’Mara’s return home has seen the highly-rated defender getting a run at full back against Dublin and some experimenting with Michael Breen. The scoring totals have been underwritten by Jason Forde’s impressive shooting.

Waterford have rarely been at full tilt and the suspicion is that they’d prefer to keep their powder dry until championship but teams have to get run-outs at this stage. Verdict: Tipperary

Division 2A: Kildare v Kerry, Newbridge, 2pm; Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Division 2B: London v Sligo, Ruislip, 1pm; Tyrone v Meath, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 2pm.

Division 3B: Longford v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm; Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

Sunday

Division 1A

Clare v Galway , Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45 [Live on TG4] – Clare had targeted match three, according to manager Brian Lohan in the aftermath of the bloodless coup in Wexford. As it turned out, there wasn’t much to target but the big winning margin is worth a point if there’s a traffic jam at the top of the table.

There was good news in the return of Tony Kelly and John Conlon for the last match but, discouragingly, Rory Hayes broke his wrist at training this week and will be out for an unspecified length of time.

Galway arrive on the back of an underwhelming campaign. Beaten twice at home by Cork and Limerick, they have been missing important players but given the start to their championship is now imminent, they’ll need to get the A team out on the field soon. Verdict: Clare

Westmeath v Limerick , TEG Cusack Park, 2pm – Westmeath are in an unfortunate position as the only back marker in 1A. Heavy beatings – they average nearly double scores against – haven’t dampened their enthusiasm but matches like this have no competitive meaning.

There will be an opportunity to test themselves against the best and draw in a crowd for promotional benefits. After a week in Portugal, champions Limerick will be in good shape with Aaron Gillane apparently ready to rejoin activities. Verdict: Limerick

Wexford manager Darragh Egan will want a reaction from his players after their poor show against Clare. Photograph: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Cork v Wexford , Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45 [Live on TG4] – Wexford can expect a reaction to their dismal display against Clare but are still not fully restored on the injury front with 10 players, who appeared in their last championship outing in 2022, absent the last day.

It is expected that Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Matthew O’Hanlon will see some action before the league is out but Darragh Egan was less than impressed with the Clare showing, even allowing for the developmental team fielded. Cork have been in good form, impressing to date against Limerick and Galway. Verdict: Cork

Division 1B

Antrim v Laois , Corrigan Park, 1pm [Live on BBC iPlayer] – A significant encounter with the winners guaranteed to hold their place in Division 1. Laois have recently had Antrim’s number in these types of clashes but on form to date, the Ulster county have been more impressive. They have a couple of concerns: captain Eoghan Campbell is suspended after a red card against Waterford and Neil McManus nursing a calf injury picked up in the same match. Laois have fallen away badly in matches so far but won’t feel inhibited here. Verdict: Antrim

Kilkenny v Dublin , UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45 [Deferred, TG4] – This fixture has been an unfailing source of woe for Dublin in recent years – league or championship. Technically there is a better chance here with the change in management in Kilkenny and the need to trial players in the absence of a full Ballyhale contingent. Donal Burke has been shooting the lights out for Dublin but overall the team has lacked a goal threat. The possible return from injury of Cian O’Sullivan would help in that respect, as he has scored two-thirds of this campaign’s goals. Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 2A: Down v Derry, Ballycran, 1pm.

Division 2B: Donegal v Wicklow, Letterkenny, 1pm.

Division 3A: Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm; Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm; Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings MacHale Park, 2pm.