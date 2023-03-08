Seven Kilmacud Crokes footballers named in club team of the year

Kilmacud’s Shane Cunningham celebrates a point during the AIB All-Ireland club SFC final against Watty Graham’s Glen at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Seven players from All-Ireland club champions Kilmacud Crokes have been included in the AIB club football team of the year.

Watty Graham’s Glen, who were beaten in the controversial decider, have six players named, while Moycullen and Kerins O’Rahilly’s each have one inclusion on the 15.

Kilmacud’s contingent sees goalkeeper Conor Ferris get the nod between the posts, with Dan O’Brien, Andrew McGowan and Rory O’Carroll listed in defence. Shane Cunningham, Dara Mullin and Shane Walsh are all named in attack.

Glen’s Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan and Ethan Doherty have been named in defence, Emmett Bradley in midfield, with Jack Doherty and Danny Tallon up front.

Moycullen’s Seán Kelly is the sole representative for the Connacht champions while David Moran, who recently retired from intercounty football, is named at midfield after helping his club win the Munster title.

The shortlist for this year’s club footballer of the year includes Kilmacud duo Cunningham and Mullin and Glen’s Dougan.

The team awards will be presented on Friday at a ceremony in Croke Park where both the footballer and hurler of the year will also be announced.

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes)

Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES 2022/23

Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)